Nick Foles Has Candid Admissions About Trade Requests, Bears Offense

Chicago Bears veteran quarterback Nick Foles got candid after leading the team to a 25-24 comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks Week 16.

Foles hadn’t played a full game since November of 2020, but he did enough to beat the Seahawks’ No. 31-ranked passing defense, completing 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards, a touchdown and a QB rating of 98.5. The veteran signal-caller led an 80-yard game-winning drive in the final minutes capped by a 15-yard TD to Jimmy Graham and a 2-point conversion to wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

Following the win, Foles revealed he had multiple trade offers this season, but he chose to stay in Chicago. He also admitted to saying unflattering things about Matt Nagy’s offense.

Foles Admits to Offhanded Comment About Bears Offense

During Chicago’s Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Foles was caught on camera saying the Bears’ offense just “wasn’t working” to an injured Andy Dalton, who stood beside him in street clothes.

When he was asked about that particular comment on the sidelines to Dalton, Foles said this:

“Yeah, the offense was not working that day,” Foles said on December 26. “I love this question because everyone was thinking it at the time.”

He was also asked why he thinks Nagy’s offense hasn’t been working, and it was clear Foles was biting his tongue a bit.

“It’s not my place to say. I just know that I have great teammates that are going to continue to work and we’re going to continue to build. Tonight we were able to get things going offensively just good enough to get a win by one point. And I know guys are going to keep working.”

The Bears have been ranked last in the league in passing pretty much the entire season (they’re currently averaging a league-low 185.3 yards per game), and they’re averaging just 17.7 points per contest, which is 27th in the NFL. Clearly, Nagy’s offense isn’t working much at all, and Foles was gracious enough not to point fingers or get into placing blame.

Foles Also Addressed All Those Trade Rumors

Prior to the trade deadline in November, there were rumors linking the 32-year-old QB to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team, among others, but Foles says he never asked to leave Chicago.

“I never requested a trade,” Foles said. “If a team wanted to trade for me, I would look at it.”

The veteran QB also noted the Bears were incredibly open to his preferences. “The team was great. They were like, if there’s a team you want to go to, then we can talk, and if there’s a team you don’t want to go to, then we’re not gonna do it.”

Foles also admitted he had more than one trade offer.

“I mean, teams were wanting to trade, it just, it’s a crazy business and we were banged up and fortunately, I’m glad I got to spend this year with my teammates in Chicago.”

It sounds like he had opportunities, but preferred staying put.

Is This Foles’ Last Season in Chicago?

As much as he says he has enjoyed his time in the Windy City, Foles didn’t sound like a guy who is expecting to stick around. He’s under contract next season and is set to make $5 million guaranteed, but a trade in 2022 is certainly still on the table.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” he added, before crediting his teammates one more time. “I can’t say enough. This is my 10th year, and these two years in this locker room have been really special with those guys. I know everyone looks at the outcome and fantasy points and stuff. You don’t get to see what goes on in the locker room. But it’s a good group of guys that keeps working and that’s why it’s fun celebrating with them.”

