Nick Foles Injury Update: When Will Bears QB Return?

While Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles managed to avoid serious injury after taking a hit from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo late in the fourth quarter Monday night, his status moving forward, specifically for the Bears’ next game Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, remains in question.

Chicago is heading into its bye week, which is fortuitous timing considering the slew of injuries the team is currently dealing with, particularly on offense. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky is also nursing a shoulder injury incurred Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, the offensive line is beyond banged up and starting running back David Montgomery is recovering from a concussion. After being carted off against the Vikings, it looked dismal for Foles, but the updates since have all been positive.

Nagy on Foles’ Injury: Not as Bad as We First Thought

“It wasn’t as bad as we once thought,” Nagy said Tuesday morning when speaking to the media about Foles’ injury. “So that was good news for us. He’ll be working through that here as we go; [we’ll] keep an eye on that kind of day-to-day. I was there when they were working on him. When I was on the field, I thought it was going to be a lot more significant … [but] it’s a lot better than I thought.”

When he was asked about Trubisky’s status Monday night, Nagy said the following: “I don’t know yet about Mitch. I think there’s a possibility [he could be ready Week 12], but I don’t know that for sure. I think it’s going to be day by day. I don’t know if he knows that. We’ll just keep an eye on that with Nick’s status, we’ll have to see where that’s at as we go. But we’ll keep an eye on that.”

Tom Pelissero Reveals More Details About Foles’ Injury

NFL insider Tom Pelissero said Tuesday night on the NFL Network that Foles has a deep bruise and a hip pointer, and that the Bears may be treading in murky waters over the next several weeks due to their current situation at quarterback:

“Nick Foles has a deep bruise in the glute area, as well as a hip pointer from that big hit that he took against the Vikings,” Pelissero said. “The Bears are headed into a bye here. It’s still too soon to say whether Foles could potentially be ready in two weeks for a big game against the Packers, but remember — the Bears’ other quarterback Mitch Trubisky also has his status up in the air because of a shoulder injury. A lot of quarterback questions for a Bears team that’s been going in the wrong direction.”

The latest on Nick Foles, Matthew Stafford, Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock on @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/pfx88LyMxZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2020

Neither Trubisky nor Foles went on injured reserve, which means neither injury is deemed too serious by the team. Yet the status of both quarterbacks remains in question, leaving the possibility of a Tyler Bray start Week 12 very much on the table. Both quarterbacks should be good to go after that, based on everything we’ve heard so far, but there are no guarantees.

Buckle up, Bears fans — the ride may be about to get even bumpier.

