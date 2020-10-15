Bears QB Nick Foles Reveals Surprising New Role in Matt Nagy’s in Offense

Nick Foles must have woke up feeling a little like Baker Mayfield this week. The Chicago Bears quarterback spoke to the media Wednesday to discuss the team’s current preparations for the Carolina Panthers, and he shared some pretty revealing details about the currently-evolving Bears offense in the process, as well as his role in it.

“There’s no complacency,” Foles said about the Bears’ offense. “We have a lot of room for improvement, and that’s the mindset.” He also discussed Chicago’s offensive goals moving forward, and he dialed up a little Baker Mayfield when doing so.

“It’s an offense that, you know every single play will be dangerous. And it’ll be tough. And there won’t be any plays where, you know, the defense recognizes what we’re doing. And it’ll really come down to just, the only way we beat ourselves is if we don’t execute the play, because they’ll be there. What does that look like? I don’t know yet, and I’m not gonna tell y’all” Foles said with a sly grin, before adding: “I have some ideas, and we have some ideas, but it’s just, continue to believe, it’s continue to work … We want to get to a point where every single play we’re dangerous.”

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Foles Shares Details of His Much-Covered Convo With HC Matt Nagy

Late in the Bears’ Week 5 game against Tampa Bay, the cameras caught Foles and head coach Matt Nagy talking on the sidelines, and it was clear Foles was explaining something to him. He was telling the head coach and play-caller that he had hoped to continue in a hurry-up offense, which Nagy interrupted by signaling for personnel changes in the red zone.

“It was more just Nags and I talking,” Foles said, saying the conversation helped his and Nagy’s relationship grow even more. “It was just me explaining my thought process in a situation of a way to attack the defense, and that’s part of our relationship as we go forward … Nags and I are on the same page, there was nothing heated at all. It was just him and I in the game, you know, trying to get better, pushing forward. We were just having a great conversation. I saw something out there, and I just really wanted to take advantage of it.”

As it turns out, it could have been a moment that shapes how the two communicate in games moving forward.

Foles Hints He May Be Calling a Few Plays During Some Drives

Nagy has held onto his play-calling duties, almost to the point of white-knuckling, so when Foles revealed he may be calling some plays in the near future, it was a bit surprising to hear, particularly because it’s not something Mitch Trubisky would have (or could have) been trusted to do.

“I think it’s important for a play-caller and a quarterback to be on the same page, and then at times, there’s trust. If there’s things I see, just let me roll, and let me do my thing as a play-caller out there, letting me call a play. And that’s something, you know, that trust is built,” he said, adding: “That’s something in my past with certain play-callers where having that freedom has been huge. Coach Nagy’s been open to everything.”

Nagy being open to Foles taking the reins at times is a good sign, and if what Foles said is true and that freedom helps him flourish, it could be a very good thing for this Bears offense.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Nick Foles: 'Our mindset is on improving daily' | Chicago BearsQuarterback Nick Foles meets with the media after Wednesday's practice at Halas Hall. Subscribe to the Bears YT Channel: http://chgobrs.com/1LfmYsY More Bears NFL Action: https://bit.ly/33gtjDp #ChicagoBears #Bears #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Bears: Visit http://www.ChicagoBears.com for more. Follow: http://Twitter.com/ChicagoBears Follow: https://www.instagram.com/chicagobears Like: https://Facebook.com/ChicagoBears 2020-10-14T21:59:42Z

READ NEXT: Bears Bring in 3 for Tryouts, Including Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick