Early Front-Runner Emerges to Start at QB for Bears vs Packers

It’s too early to tell, but right now, it’s looking like the Mitch Trubisky Show could be back for the Chicago Bears. Head coach Matt Nagy spoke to the media Monday, and while he noted he wasn’t giving any official injury updates until Wednesday, there were a few early indicators suggesting Trubisky might get the nod to start Chicago’s Week 12 games against the Packers.

Both Trubisky and Foles are dealing with shoulder and hip/glute injuries, respectively, and both remain questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay. But Trubisky, not Foles, was present at Monday’s practice:

Early signs this week point to Mitch Trubisky being the healthier quarterback for Sunday's game in Green Bay. Next practice will be Wednesday. https://t.co/KEb7PLtXuI — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 23, 2020

Matt Nagy Leaves QB Change Back to Trubisky ‘On the Table’

When he was asked if he knew whether he would start Trubisky or Foles against Green Bay in a must-win game for the Bears, Nagy left the door open for Trubisky’s return yet again.

“I would say this: Both these guys with where they’re at and their injuries … we’re kinda working through right now to see exactly where they’re at. The good thing for us … is it happened over the bye for Nick and now we’re able to kind of (evaluate) day by day just see where he’s at. We’re going through and trying to figure out health-wise where they’re at,” Nagy said.

“Also us, too, coming through the bye, us evaluating where we’re at as a team, as an offense, all of that is on the table. We had the ability to get away for a little bit, us as coaches, and do what we need to do individually away from the building or some of us at the building, but for the most part, we’re just gonna kinda get till Wednesday and just see exactly where both these guys are at in the quarterback position-wise.”

Nagy Also Referenced The Bears’ First Three Games, Back When Trubisky Was the Starter…

When he was asked how the team’s very different quarterbacks affect the running game (which is currently ranked 32nd in the NFL), Nagy harkened back to the first three weeks of the season, when the team was running the ball better, and the far-more mobile Trubisky was under center.

“You’ve gotta look at it in different points of the season, meaning, for us, you look at the first couple games, really the first three games, we were able to get that run game established. And that helps out when you’re able to get that going. And I thought our protection was pretty well, they did a pretty good job of protection,” Nagy said.

“We made the move at the quarterback position and we ended up struggling to run the ball against the Colts and Tampa Bay, for different reasons. I just felt like looking back at it, that we were never able to just establish that identity, per se. We were just kinda, ‘Hey, well we’ve gotta get the run game going,’ well we get that going, and then we weren’t able to pass the ball, our protection would break down or whatever it was.”

The Bears have lost four in a row with Foles leading the offense, and cries for Trubisky to start again have only amplified in recent weeks. Injuries will likely play a role in Nagy’s decision, but it’s certainly looking more and more like Trubisky could be an option once again in Chicago.

