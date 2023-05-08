Ex-Bears QB, Super-Bowl Winner Contemplates Retirement After Release

The Chicago Bears have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, but several recognizable names blew through the Windy City before they found him.

Among those journeymen QBs was Nick Foles, who made a two-year pit stop in Chicago between 2020-21 after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title a couple of seasons prior. Foles was most recently a member of the Indianapolis Colts before that franchise released the 11-year NFL veteran on Friday, May 5.

“I was just released [Friday] by the Colts, which is actually a good thing, so don’t cry for me,” Foles told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Saturday. “It’s okay. The coach that I was there for, Frank Reich, was fired. [General manager Chris Ballard] and I had a good relationship. It’s all good. Everything’s fine.”

“Shoot, almost every year of my career I’ve almost retired,” Foles continued. “Every offseason, I think, ‘Do I still want to play? Do I still want to keep going?’ Specifically this last year with everything.”

Nick Foles Beat Odds, Overachieved as NFL Quarterback

Foles appeared in 10 games over the course of his two seasons with the Bears, starting eight of those contests and finishing with a 3-5 win/loss record in Chicago.

The quarterback threw for 2,102 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions as the Bears QB, per Pro Football Reference. Foles has amassed a regular season record of 29-29 as an NFL starter, throwing for 14,227 yards, 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions during his career. He earned a trip to one Pro Bowl in 2013.

Aside from the Bears, Colts and two separate runs with the Eagles, Foles has had stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2015, when the franchise was still in St. Louis), the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Foles Could Land With Green Bay Packers as Jordan Love’s Backup

Foles offered no definitive indication on Saturday as to whether he would retire or not.

A third-round pick out of Arizona in 2012, Foles will play next season at 34 years old should he decide to remain in the NFL. The QB has earned north of $86 million over his career and figures most likely to be a backup somewhere in 2023 if he chooses to continue playing.

One potential landing spot for Foles is the Green Bay Packers backing up new starter Jordan Love. The Packers dealt four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets a few days ahead of the draft and currently have just two other quarterbacks on their roster — Danny Etling and fifth-round rookie Sean Clifford out of Penn State.

Jordan Dajani with CBS Sports made the case for Foles in Green Bay on Friday, May 5.

“With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers quarterback room has a combined one NFL start,” Dajani wrote. “Adding a veteran voice to this room is something that would not only make Love more comfortable, but maybe head coach Matt LaFleur too.”