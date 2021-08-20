Bears, Nick Foles Linked to Former 1st Round OL in Latest Trade Proposal

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears could use some depth on their offensive line.

With rookie Teven Jenkins out indefinitely after having back surgery on August 18, Chicago signed 39-year-old veteran left tackle Jason Peters, whose durability over the last several seasons isn’t … great. Peters has played in more than 16 games in a season only once in the last four years, and he has played in 21 out of a possible 32 games over the last two seasons. Swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson isn’t an ideal starter should Peters go down, so

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report thinks he has the perfect trade proposal for Chicago in order to add depth at left tackle — while also unloading third-string quarterback Nick Foles.

Dillard Has Been Subject of Trade Rumors Heading Into Regular Season

Gagnon thinks Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2019 (22nd overall), would be a good option for Chicago. He also thinks the Eagles would be willing to ship the LT off in exchange for Foles.

Here’s Gagnon’s logic:

It might be nice to have some more young talent around Peters, Jenkins and uninspiring potential early-season starters Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons. As far as Foles goes, the Bears would certainly love to get their highly-paid third-string quarterback off the roster and Philly might be the only team that could bite. Foles’ best two seasons came when he made the Pro Bowl with the Eagles in 2013 and then when he won Super Bowl MVP with the organization in 2017.

Dillard suffered a left knee sprain on August 10, and according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, the Eagles have been taking calls for the former first-round pick.

There’s also Philly’s current QB situation to consider. Jalen Hurts missed the team’s second preseason game, and replacements Joe Flacco went 17 for 83 yards, an interception and a 46.9 passer rating in the team’s 35-0 loss to the Patriots on August 19, while Nick Mullins went 5-9 for 27 yards and a pick, finishing with a 16.7 passer rating.

But would a Foles-for-Dillard swap be worth it? Perhaps the better question is: Would Foles allow it?

Foles Was Said to Have Already Turned Down a Trade to Philly

According to Ty Dunne of Go Long, Foles turned down a trade to the Eagles this offseason. Dunne reported this back in May, so it’s quite possible things have changed since then.

For his part, Foles said he wanted to be consulted by Chicago if and when he may be traded. “Yeah, absolutely,” Foles said on August 2 when he was asked if he wanted input in any possible trade. “In this league, I don’t want to go to someone that I don’t know.”

Unloading Foles would free up about $4 million in cap space for Chicago, but do the Bears want to do it in exchange for yet another o-lineman with health issues? Not only is Dillard nursing a sprained knee at the moment, he missed the entire 2020 season after tearing his biceps. He played all 16 games in 2019, earning an overall rating of 59.7 from Pro Football Focus as a rookie. While it’s true a change of scenery could do him good — and it’s equally true the Bears could unload Foles and save a nice chunk of change — they have enough injury issues on the o-line already.

Chicago is one more injury from complete and total desperation (which was evidenced by the addition of Peters), though, so if the injury bug bites again, this might be worth a shot — if Foles OK’s it, of course.

