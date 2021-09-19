Latest QB Injury Gives Nick Foles New Intriguing Trade Destination

Will the Chicago Bears keep veteran quarterback Nick Foles around this season just to pay him $4 million to be on the inactives list? It’s certainly possible, but it’s equally possible Foles gets shipped to a QB-needy franchise at some point — and a new intriguing contender has emerged after Week 1.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported in late August that “The Bears will listen on Nick Foles, but I’ve also long gotten the sense they aren’t going to send him somewhere he doesn’t want to go.”

Foles has essentially confirmed this himself. “I don’t want to just be traded to someone I don’t know,” Foles said in early August, via Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports. “I want to be able to go somewhere where I know we’ll be successful because I know the people in there, I know what they stand for, I know who they are as human beings. That’s what you want. That’s what great teams are made of.”

Would he consider heading to Washington to play for Ron Rivera and a 2020 playoff team that also has a top-5 defense?

WFT Could Use the Help Right Now

After veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick — who turns 39 this November — suffered a partially dislocated right hip in the season opener, the Washington Football Team was left without solid depth at the most important position in sports. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks, and he is attempting to avoid having surgery, at least for now, but that could change — and if it does, he’ll be done for the year. Enter Foles.

As Alex Kay of Bleacher Report points out, Taylor Heinicke should be fine as WFT’s starter for now, but what if he were to go down? Who would be leading Washington if that happens?

“While Heinicke beat the G-Men in Week 2 and has looked respectable in limited action over the last two seasons, Washington has little depth behind the 28-year-old. Kyle Allen is the No. 2, but the backup quarterback has a history of severe injuries,” Kay wrote on September 18, before suggesting Foles as a possible addition for Ron Rivera’s team:

“Considering Washington has hopes of repeating as NFC East champs, the club should be wary of relying on Allen as its insurance policy behind Heinicke. Heinicke also still has a ways to go before proving to be a reliable starter. Acquiring Foles would be a good way for Washington to hedge its bets. Even if Foles doesn’t play, he can provide veteran knowledge in the locker room. If he is thrust into the starting lineup, the veteran has shown he can be a quality game manager. … It’s time to ship Foles off for a late-round pick—Washington has a pair of sixth-rounders in the 2022 draft.”

What About Cam Newton?

After his surprising release from the New England Patriots just before the start of the season, Cam Newton would be a far cheaper option for teams interested in a backup QB than Foles would be. In WFT’s case, Rivera also has a history with Newton after having coached him in Carolina from 2011-19.

Foles’ contract has been the reason he hasn’t been moved yet, as he’s due a $4 million base salary both this season and in 2022. He completed 202 of 312 passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games (seven starts) with the Bears last season, and is still a serviceable backup in this league.

Would Rivera be interested in Foles? Maybe, maybe not — but the WFT head coach sure doesn’t seem interested in a reunion with Newton, either.

As Peter King of NBC Sports pointed out in his September 13 column, Newton’s status as an unvaccinated player isn’t going to help him land anywhere, much less with a team whose head coach is a cancer survivor who has been adamantly in favor of his players getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

“A backup QB is an insurance policy and should be an aid to the starter,” King wrote on September 13. “Think it’s smart to bring in an unvaccinated player to fill that role? Truth is, any unvaccinated player could vanish for 10 days, no exceptions, if he tests positive at any point during the season.”

While it remains a mystery as to whether or not the Bears will trade Foles, a pairing with Rivera in Washington would be an intriguing one for the journeyman QB. WFT has a promising young defense and a definite spot for him as long as Fitzpatrick is out of the picture. They could also afford Foles, with over $14 million of cap space currently available, per Spotrac. It’s early, but Bears fans might want to keep an eye on Fitzmagic’s recovery, as it could have major implications on a potential trade later this season.

