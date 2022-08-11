Bears WR to Undergo Surgery, Timetable for Return Revealed: Report

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s stint with the Chicago Bears has hit a significant speed bump.

The 24-year-old wideout is set to undergo tightrope surgery on August 11, as first reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s August 6 practice, and the surgery is meant to stabilize his ankle.

Via Sports Illustrated, “In tightrope fixation, surgeons slip a high-strength suture through small holes in the bone, fasten it with small metal buttons and then tighten it as you would a zip tie. The procedure takes about 25 minutes.”

#Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 11, 2022

As Garafolo noted, the expectation is for Harry to miss approximately eight weeks, which would likely make him ready for action sometime in October.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Bears Have Options When it Comes to Harry

Considering the paltry draft capital the team gave up to trade for him, Chicago could very well release the young wideout. But if the Bears want to give Harry, who was a first-round pick in 2019, another shot after his failed stint in New England, they have options.

They cannot place him on the physically unable to perform list, as he would’ve had to have been on the PUP list at the start of training camp in order to receive that designation, but they can place him on their initial 53-man roster and then put him on injured reserve. He’d be required to miss at least four games in that situation. They Bears could also simply keep him on their roster, too.

Bears can do 2 things… carry him on the 53 in which case they would be short at WR for 2-3 games or place him on IR after cutdown to 53 and then he’d miss 4 games. I would say the later option is the best https://t.co/0pw1ZtLVMN — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) August 11, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

If Harry Returns in 8 Weeks, it Sets Up Potential Revenge Game vs. Patriots

Bears general manager Ryan Poles sent a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Harry on July 12, and if he’s still on the roster and ready to go, a potential revenge game against his former team would await him.

Should Harry return on time, it’s possible he’ll be ready for Chicago’s Monday Night Football matchup against New England at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on October 24.

Assuming this is eight weeks from now and now eight regular season weeks, Harry could still be back for the Patriots-Bears MNF game at Gillette in late October https://t.co/aF8gny1Akn — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 11, 2022

That would certainly make for a dramatic scene, but a lot has to happen in order to get to that point. Will Harry make Chicago’s final roster? We’ll know soon enough.

READ NEXT: Bears LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade, Blames Front Office