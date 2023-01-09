Bears Sign New Contracts With Young WR & 6 Others

The Chicago Bears have taken their first step into the 2023 offseason and begun handing out futures contracts to some of their depth pieces for next season.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for January 9, the Bears signed reserve/futures contracts with defensive back Adrian Colbert, defensive lineman Gerri Green, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, tight ends Chase Allen and Jake Tonges and wide receiver Nsimba Webster on Monday. All seven players finished the 2022 regular season on the Bears’ practice squad.

Webster’s re-signing is notable because it makes him one of just five wide receivers set to return to the Bears for the 2023 season. Chicago also recently signed an extension with fifth-year wideout Equanimeous St. Brown, adding him to a returning group that also includes Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and 2021 rookie Velus Jones Jr.

While Webster has only ever been a practice-squad player for the Bears, he was elevated to the game-day roster twice in 2022 and even caught two of his three targets for 14 yards in Week 15’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles; although, he did fumble once in that matchup, too. He will most likely have his work cut out for him trying to make the Bears’ roster in 2023, but a futures contract is at least a good first step.

Bears’ Future Deals Secure Deep Depth for 2023

Traditionally, NFL futures contracts are handed out to the deep-depth/roster-fringe players who have either been free agents or practice-squad players — or, more recently, had playing careers in CFL or the USFL. They are often the first moves teams will make in their offseason to ensure they retain certain players who have piqued their interest, which is why it is no surprise the Bears got things rolling right away on Black Monday.

In the case of the Bears, most of the players they signed to futures deals make sense from a depth perspective. Allen and Tonges ensure that Cole Kmet is not the only tight end on the team’s roster once the new league year begins in March, while guys like Diesch and Deng give the Bears two young players with untapped potential at two of their biggest positions of need. To be frank, though, it would be remarkable if any of them make the initial 53-man roster to start the 2023 season.

Looking back at the 2022 offseason, the Bears signed a similar haul of fringe players to futures contracts after their season ended and just one of them — Webster — still remains with the team a year later. Defensive back Lamar Jackson did defy the odds and make the Bears’ initial 53-man roster to start the year, but he was waived in November and did not return to the practice squad.

Now, in fairness, all the futures contracts were inked before the Bears hired Ryan Poles as their general manager and Matt Eberflus as their head coach, but Chicago is also heading into a different type of offseason that makes it even less likely that returning practice-squad players will have a chance at making the roster. With more than $110 million in cap space, the Bears have the ability to make significant upgrades at numerous positions across the roster. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the futures guys drop out of the running even before OTAs arrive in the spring.

What Could Be Next for Bears’ 2023 Offseason Plans?

The Bears have a little more than two months to burn between now and the official start of 2023 free agency at 4 p.m. ET on March 15. Technically, they can begin negotiations 48 hours prior to that date, but it still leaves them with a large chunk of time to fine-tune other parts of their offseason plan. So, where will they start?

One spot could be agreeing to contract extensions with some of their pending free agents. The bigger names include running back David Montgomery, offensive tackle Riley Reiff, wide receivers Byron Pringle and N’Keal Harry and center Sam Mustipher, but there are a total of 30 free agents for them to consider bringing back, including exclusive rights free agents in guard Dieter Eiselen and cornerback Josh Blackwell.

When it comes to restricted free agents, Mustipher and running back Darrynton Evans might be the only two who draw real consideration from the Bears. Mustipher has struggled in the center role, but he has starting experience that could provide depth for the Bears while they figure out a stronger option at the position. Meanwhile, Evans looked promising in limited bursts in 2022 and could be retained for depth, too, if Montgomery ends up leaving in free agency.

Outside of extensions for free agents, the Bears might also begin the process of negotiating with some of their 2020 class players, which include cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Darnell Mooney. They were officially allowed to start negotiating with those players on Monday, January 9, and are said to have a ‘significant’ interest in extending at least Mooney, according to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo.