Top Bears Insider Gives Definitive Eddie Goldman Update: Report

It was questionable for a while, but it looks like Eddie Goldman will be back.

The standout nose tackle for the Chicago Bears opted out of the 2020 season, and when he didn’t show up to mandatory veteran minicamp in June, there were rumors the 27-year-old might retire. According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Goldman is planning on reporting to the team’s training camp, which begins for veterans on July 27.

“Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman plans to report to training camp on time next week and is eager to get back on the practice field, according to sources with knowledge of Goldman’s intentions,” Wiederer wrote July 21.

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Bears Are Hoping Goldman Picks Up Where He Left Off “Hopefully with Eddie Goldman it’s like riding a bike,” new Bears defensive line coach Chris Rumph said about his nose tackle, via the Chicago Tribune. “He’ll just pick it back up and start pedaling again. He probably won’t be able to pop any wheelies right now. But eventually he will be able to pop some wheelies. I want to get to know him, get to know his heart and hopefully get him back to the level he’s played at and continue to take him higher and higher so he can (reach) that peak performance.” Other than a shortened 2016 season in which he played in just six games after being limited by an ankle injury, Goldman has been the epitome of durability on the Bears’ defensive line. Goldman has started 63 games and played in 67 during his five years in the Windy City. He has 153 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, a safety and 20 QB hits in that span. His best season came in 2018, when he earned an 87.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He had three sacks, 25 hurries and 28 total pressures that year, and he established himself as one of the more underrated run stoppers in the league.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Goldman Should Take Bears Defense Up a Notch From 2020

Goldman was seen pulling 1,000-pound sleds just over a week ago, so his return isn’t exactly a surprise. The Bears looked out of sorts without him on defense in 2020. Chicago finished 15th in the NFL against the run last year after having the ninth-best in 2019 and the No. 1 overall rushing defense in 2018. Based on the aforementioned sled video, Goldman looks in shape and should be ready to do the d-line’s dirty work in the middle again.

Sled workout for Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. Over 1,000 pounds. (Video via @spear_training) pic.twitter.com/uFuvXQhtG4 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 14, 2021

“It was awesome to see him,” Nagy said about Goldman in early June, prior to veteran minicamp. “He was here in the facility and looks really good and he’s the same old Eddie. It was neat to see him. It definitely put a smile on my face.”

It looks like Nagy just got a lot more to smile about.

READ NEXT: Shirtless Justin Fields Stands Next to Jordan Love, Ignites Fans: [LOOK]