Twitter Skewers Dolphins Beat Writer for Justin Fields-Tua Take

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been impressing fans and analysts alike since training camp began, but not everyone is on the Fields Train.

The Bears take on the Miami Dolphins in the first preseason game of the year on August 14, and Brian Flores and his squad came up to Halas Hall a few days early to squeeze some joint practices in. After the first day of practice, many writers in attendance covering both teams agreed that while Fields was off on some throws, his skill set was obvious, and he also had the throw of the day.

Early candidate for play of the day: Justin Fields moving left, throwing right, floating a dime to Jesper Horsted. Creative throw, basically flicking the ball from his right pocket. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 12, 2021

Not everyone was impressed, however.

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel tweeted a take on Fields and Dolphins second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa that got skewered by nearly everyone in attendance — particularly after Fields lit it up on the second day of practice.

Fields Had Lights Out Day Thursday

Here’s the take Kelly had about Fields and Tua after watching them both for a limited time:

“I watched Justin Fields (and all the Bears QBs) practice yesterday and thought….thank God the Dolphins have Tua. He’s not perfect. He’s got issues. He’s going to struggle. But I’d rather work with what he has than all of Chicago’s QBs. Accuracy and anticipation!”

Bears fans and some media in attendance at the joint practice were quick to burn Kelly’s take to the ground:

Look at the hater, the response to Fields’ practice today literally said the the opposite. Until Tua can take a snap in a real game and throw the ball more than 15 yards down field hard to take him seriously. Thank god the Bears have Fields. https://t.co/qZTTNBQYd8 — Buck Off (@buckoffpod) August 12, 2021

My brother (a huge Dolphins fan) warned me about @OmarKelly begging for attention. Quite literally the only reporter who attended practice yesterday who left with this assessment. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HJEfiRgsot — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 12, 2021

That’s the first bit of bad news I’ve heard regarding Fields. Strange… — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) August 12, 2021

“Thank God the Dolphins have Tua” https://t.co/bgR3zOpAdN pic.twitter.com/Hzxa4Z2oVe — Fred Hoiberg Fan Club (@ChicagoStation) August 12, 2021

Even some Dolphins beat writers apart from Kelly acknowledged Fields looked good:

I listened to the Miami Dolphins “Drive Time” Podcast with @WingfieldNFL. Seeing as it is a Miami-centric podcast, Bears praise was minimal. However, the host couldn’t help but praise Justin Fields. Even though it clearly made him uncomfortable.😂 pic.twitter.com/aYVsm5IgZL — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 12, 2021

I really like the way Justin Fields is getting the ball out there. He appears to be the real deal. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 11, 2021

And when Fields flaunted his diverse skills at Thursday’s practice, the verdict was even more resounding:

Second day of the Bears-Dolphins joint practices is now over. I spent most of the day watching the Bears' offense vs. the Dolphins' defense. Just two thoughts: 1. Justin Fields was the best player on Field 3. 2. Andy Dalton's struggles were real vs. the Dolphins' starters. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 12, 2021

Justin Fields was unstoppable in the red zone against the Dolphins today. pic.twitter.com/qSiAACYDbw — BFR (@BearsFilmRoom) August 12, 2021

Omar, out of curiosity, which of Justin Fields’ 4 red zone touchdowns was your favorite today? https://t.co/xYSHjB4yUi — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) August 12, 2021

Bears Reveal Preseason Plans for Fields

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told the media on August 12 what the team had planned for Fields this preseason: snaps, snaps and more snaps. “The No. 1 goal is to get him as many reps as we can. That’s Justin — get him as many reps as we can,” Nagy said, also revealing the advice he has given his rookie signal-caller.

“That hit he took in Clemson – don’t take those hits. Get out of bounds and that’s not just preseason that’s during the season, whenever you are in, you have to be smart, you know. … We had this conversation the other day. Be smart. Don’t get down too late. We want him to cut it loose but don’t take that extra hit. We’ll live to see another down. We don’t need you guys getting speared.”

One thing Nagy’s not worried about? The spotlight won’t be too blinding for Fields.

“There’s gonna be a lot of excitement out there for our team, for Justin when he goes out there. That’s his job. He’s been on a big stage before. So the beauty of that is that he knows how to handle that stuff. He’s also very mature and focused. And when you have that, he doesn’t let the moment — at least I don’t think so, I haven’t seen it — he doesn’t let a moment get too big for him. He’s very calm, very reserved.”

