Bears Predicted to ‘Trade the Farm’ for Veteran QB

The Chicago Bears are going to be getting a new quarterback this offseason, whether it’s via trade, the draft or both. After finishing 8-8 for the second straight year, GM Ryan Pace admitted the team wasn’t getting enough out of the most important position in sports and he revealed “this whole offseason” would be about finding a quarterback.

Naturally, that has left endless fans and analysts hypothesizing about what the Bears, who have never had a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season, will do at the position. They are contractually tied to veteran Nick Foles, who clearly showed he’s not the answer, and they have refused to commit to former second overall pick Mitch Trubisky at every turn, so there will likely be a new quarterback — or maybe two — in the mix for Chicago next season.

When considering draft position as well as the positional needs of all 32 NFL teams, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus threw his hat into the ring with a prediction of his own about the Bears’ current situation. Treash thinks Chicago will “trade the farm and then some” to the Atlanta Falcons for veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan.

Treash on Bears: ‘No Time for Caution’

The Bears have a solid defense, but the number of 30+ year-old players in starting roles coupled with the obvious deterioration the unit showed over the last two months of the season leaves room to be concerned. Chicago has been in “win now” mode over the last few years, but they haven’t won anything. Whether Ryan would make much of an impact on the offense and team is unknown, but having someone of his caliber under center couldn’t hurt. Here’s why Treash thinks Ryan will be who the Bears target and trade for:

There’s no time for caution in Chicago. The futures of the entire Bears brass hinges on the quarterback position in 2021, and they have limited options at their disposal due to minimal draft capital. All of PFF’s first-round quarterbacks are likely to be out of Chicago’s reach by the time pick No. 20 rolls around, and it’d take Deshaun Watson himself publicly saying he will play only the Chicago Bears for that pipe dream to become reality … The soon-to-be 36-year-old is fresh off a season in which he ranked ninth in the NFL in passing grade, at 82.1. That made him a top-10 finisher in that metric in six of the past seven seasons. Ryan showed no signs of Father Time catching up to him in regard to his downfield passing, as he ranked eighth in passing grade on throws of 10 or more yards downfield and sixth in percentage of accurate passes thrown on those same throws. Meanwhile, Trubisky has never cracked a 40% accuracy rate on 10-plus-yard passes in any of his four seasons as a Bear. Ryan isn’t the long-term solution, but he would make Chicago competitive in 2021 and would provide maybe the best quarterback play the franchise has seen in decades. That would at least remove the Bears’ front office and coaching staff from the hot seat for the time being.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Can the Bears Afford Matt Ryan’s Salary?

Via Over the Cap, the 35-year-old Ryan has a $23 million base salary in 2021, with $5.5 million guaranteed. His salary is $16,250,000 million in 2022 and $20,500,000 million in 2023, but none of that money is guaranteed.

As Treash noted, he’s getting older to be sure, but the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is still performing at a high level. Per PFF, Ryan’s 4,581 passing yards was fourth in the league this past season, and his 26 touchdown passes was tied for 12th. The league MVP in 2016, when he took the Falcons to the Super Bowl, Ryan would be the best quarterback the Bears have had in decades.

Ryan had an 83.1 overall rating from PFF in 2020, the 10th time in his 13 seasons he boasted a rating of 80 or higher. By comparison, Mitch Trubisky has never finished a season with an overall rating higher than 66.4. It’s early, but after Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, other moves will soon follow. The Bears could do a lot better than Ryan — but they could also do a lot worse.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears Starter Throws Major Shade at ‘Idiot’ GM Ryan Pace