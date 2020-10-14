Bears To Bring in 3 for Tryouts, Including Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick

The Chicago Bears keep looking at ways to add depth to the middle of the field. Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears plan to host three linebackers for workouts this week: Manti Te’o, Justin Phillips and Deone Bucannon.

#Bears will have 3 LBs in for a tryout: Deone Bucannon, Justin Phillips & Manti Te'o. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 14, 2020

Both T’eo and Bucannon were high draft picks; The Chargers selected T’eo in the second round (38th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, and the Cardinals chose Bucannon with the 27th pick of the first round in 2014.

T’eo spent his first four seasons with the Chargers before heading to New Orleans, where he played with the Saints for three years. He hasn’t played since last season, but neither has Bucannon.

The former first round pick played with the Cardinals his first five seasons, and he spent time with both the Buccaneers and the Giants in 2019, starting one game and playing in 14.

Phillips went undrafted in the 2019 draft. He signed with the Cowboys after the draft, but he was released a few months later. The Raiders then picked him up, signing him to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster due to a slew of injuries, where he played in four games.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

READ NEXT: Bears Promote OL to Active Roster, Place Another on IR