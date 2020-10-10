Bears Practice Squad Player Tests Positive for COVID-19: Report

The Chicago Bears are one of several NFL teams who hav managed to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak, but they now have their first positive test since the start of the 2020 season. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, a member of the Bears’ practice squad has tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

The player who tested positive has yet to be named, but the Bears will add the individual to their reserve/COVID-19 list, perhaps as soon as the end of the day. A strength and conditioning coach from the Kansas City Chiefs also tested positive Saturday.

A Positive COVID Test on the Practice Squad: What Does it Mean for Chicago?

The Bears just got done playing the Buccaneers on Thursday night, and, as Schefter noted, the organization has remained closed since Thursday evening. One important thing to consider along with this, as NBC Sports’ J.J. Stankevitz noted on Twitter, is that players on the practice squad are not allowed on the sidelines when games are in progress, so that’s a good sign for Chicago moving forward.

Practice squad players are not allowed on the sidelines during games, which feels encouraging here. https://t.co/RHBuWiqLzT — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 10, 2020

There’s also the chance the player had a false positive, which has already happened several times with multiple players, including Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and again this week with a member of the New York Jets.

Jets presumptive positive test turned out to be a false positive. pic.twitter.com/IMRxXUQJGG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

Bears Practice Squad Players: A Refresher

New rules implemented due to COVID-19 have allowed teams to have 16 players on their practice squads this year, and the Bears are taking full advantage of it. They currently have the following 16 players listed on their practice squad, per the team website: wide receiver Rodney Adams, defensive end Terry Beckner, quarterback Tyler Bray, defensive back Xavier Crawford, wideout Reggie Davis, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, linebacker Sharif Finch, kicker Kai Forbath, tight end Jesper Horsted, running back Lamar Miller, wide receiver Thomas Ives, offensive lineman Sam Mustipher, linebacker Ledarius Mack, defensive lineman LaCale London, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons and offensive lineman Badara Traore.

While it’s unclear as of now which player has tested positive, certain players, like Tyler Bray, Kai Forbath and Lamar Miller, are more likely to be called up to the team’s active roster than others, so depending on the results, this could be a bit of a blow for the Bears. It could also be nothing.

We’ll keep you posted on the situation as it develops.

