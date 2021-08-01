Former Bears Starter to Sign With NFC Rival: Report

Prince Amukamara is heading to New Orleans.

The former starting cornerback for the Chicago Bears is set to play for the Saints, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Amukamara had a tryout with Sean Payton’s squad on July 31, and the team is set to ink him if and when he passes his physical.

The veteran corner, who turned 32 in June, was a durable and steady presence when on the field over his nine seasons, and his leadership skills were always an asset. Amukamara may or may not make the Saints’ 53-man roster, but when he lands in New Orleans, he’ll be joining one of Chicago’s primary antagonists over recent years in C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Bears saw two wide receivers punch Gardner-Johnson over the 2020 NFL season: Javon Wims did it first Week 8 during the regular season, and former Bears WR Anthony Miller did it again in the team’s Wild Card loss to the Saints. Amukamara will be looking to provide some depth behind him, along with the likes of Patrick Robinson, Marshon Lattimore and Grant Haley.

Amukamara Has Not Played Since 2019 Season

A first-round pick for the New York Giants (19th overall) in 2011, Amukamara spent his first five seasons with the G-men, becoming a core member of the secondary and winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2012. He racked up 261 total tackles, 7 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 6 tackles for loss during his time in New York. Amukamara spent a lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, and he made his mark with the Bears after that, playing in 44 games and starting 42 over the 2017-19 seasons. He had 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 tackles for loss and a defensive score over his three years with the Bears.

Chicago released him in a cap-saving move after the 2019 season, and he hasn’t played in a regular season game since. He caught on with the Las Vegas Raiders from May of 2020 up until August of the same year, when the team released him just before the start of the regular season. In October, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the rest of the 2020 season on the practice squad.

Amukamara is Versatile Enough to Play on Both Sides

Over his nine years in the league, Amukamara has played 3+ seasons at both left and right corner, which will absolutely help him in New Orleans.

“I’ve played in all systems. I can thrive anywhere,” Amukamara told Josina Anderson after his release from the Raiders last year.

“I don’t think that just goes away,” Amukamara added in 2020 about his ability to still be a starting corner in this league. “There’s 64 starting corners. I think I’m a top 64 corner,” he said last August. Now, he’ll get a chance to prove it in New Orleans.

