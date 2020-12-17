Bears’ QB Mitch Trubisky: I ‘Can’t Be Fazed Right Now’

Mitch Trubisky is focused. The Chicago Bears quarterback has put together back-to-back 30 point games for the first time this season, and he and the team are coming off their most impressive performance of the year after handing Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans a 36-7 loss Sunday.

The Bears have three games left in the regular season, and they have to win out and get help if they want to sneak into the playoffs. For Trubisky, it’s a chance not only to script his own ending in Chicago,– or beginning, although that’s beyond a long shot at this point — but the remaining three games against Minnesota, Jacksonville and Green Bay could serve as huge resumé builders for the fourth-year quarterback heading into 2021.

When he spoke with the media Wednesday, Trubisky was as candid as ever, revealing suggestions he has brought to the offense, along with what his mindset is heading into the final stretch of the season.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Mitch Trubisky: ‘I Know Exactly What I Want’

Trubisky was asked what his mental state is heading into these last three games, and he didn’t hesitate. “I just feel like the stuff that I’ve been through this year and in general, that mentally, I don’t feel like I can be fazed right now,” said Trubisky. “Just where my focus is at, and that has nothing to do with how you’re going to perform or outcomes or results. But I just think where I’m at mentally, I’m focused. I know exactly what I want, I’m driven, I’m bringing a certain presence and energy to the facility every day that my teammates could feed off of.”

Trubisky’s return has certainly provided the running game with a boost, and the offense has looked unquestionably better with him than it did with Nick Foles running the show. Thursday, Bears’ offensive coordinator Bill Lazor also discussed how vocal Trubisky has been lately — and why that’s a good thing.

The #Bears' 2020 offense in three charts. First: Weeks 1-3 (Trubisky starting). Second: Weeks 4-11 (Foles starting). Third: Weeks 12-14 (Trubisky starting). With Mitch, the Bears have been one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. With Foles, one of the least. pic.twitter.com/Lj55oTWDV0 — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 14, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears’ OC Bill Lazor: Mitch is Speaking Up

When Adam Jahns of The Athletic asked Lazor to discuss his relationship with Trubisky, inquiring specifically about the quarterback’s recent assertiveness, Lazor said the following:

“I think Mitch is doing a great job of speaking up and giving his opinion, and it could be very simple or it could be bigger things,” Lazor began. “So a bigger thing would be, let’s put it this way, usually a quarterback will know: ‘Man, the head coach really likes this play.’ Mitch has been here for a while, right? And so he’s been with coach for a while so when there’s a play and he really knows that the head coach likes the play, it could be hard for a player to say, ‘Gosh, I don’t like that play this week.’ Or, ‘I don’t like how such and such a player ran that play. Or I don’t like the way their corners play so I am not sure if that’s a good play this week.’ And those are usually the reasons why a player wouldn’t like it. Unless it’s new … For Mitch, like right now, I have great confidence that if Mitch really isn’t feeling something, he’ll say it. He’ll just say it, it’s not a big deal. And that communication I think is what you strive for with professional players. And I’ll also say that it’s not equal. Not every player gets the same say. I mean, that’s real clear I think. Guys have to earn the ability.”

Much will come down to these next three games for Chicago. If they play the way they did against Houston, Trubisky and the Bears will make things very difficult for ownership. If they don’t, the writing may already be on the wall.

READ NEXT: Mitch Trubisky Reveals Huge Rift With HC Matt Nagy