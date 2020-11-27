Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Has Strong Words About How He Was Benched

The Trubisky train is rolling again in Chicago, as the Bears officially announced Mitch Trubisky will make his first start for the team since Week 3. After Nick Foles went down with a hip pointer and deep bruise in the Bears’ Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, rumors began to swirl Chicago may use the opportunity to go back to Trubisky, as Foles had been struggling mightily when healthy.

After taking snaps with the first-team offense all week, those rumors were confirmed by head coach Matt Nagy Friday. Trubisky met with the media for the first time since he was benched in favor of Foles in the third quarter of Week 3, and when he was asked his feelings about starting again, Trubisky was blunt and refreshingly honest about it.

Mitch Trubisky on How He Was Benched: ‘I Was Caught Off Guard’

“More than anything, I was caught off guard,” Trubisky said when meeting with the media Friday afternoon. “I think at the beginning of the season, I was just starting to build some momentum, and then it kinda felt like a blind side. Then, I decided to embrace the new role. The first couple of days, it sucked being in that role, but I was trying to keep perspective and think long term. I want to play in this league a long time, and if I want to do that, there’s things that I just need to continue to get better at,” the former second-overall pick said, noting he did his best to use his benching as a positive experience.

“At that point, I just changed my mindset to embrace practice. I was doing my job on the scout team, just trying to give the defense a good look, taking a lot of pride in that and preparing them for weeks, and the defense has been playing really, really well, and I feel like I was a part of that being on the scout team and just leading those guys on the scout team and giving them good looks. And I did feel during those few weeks that I got better as a quarterback, just testing different throws, leading the offense and seeing a lot of good looks from our defense and going against them. It was tough, it was an adjustment, but I was always hopeful for another opportunity.”

Trubisky Couldn’t Have Staged a Better Potential Comeback Story…

This weekend, the Bears are set to play the biggest game of their season so far: a showdown with longtime rival Green bay Packers. Trubisky has beaten the Packers just once in his three seasons, and he and the Bears were swept by Aaron Rodgers and company last year. Chicago’s potential playoff hopes could take a significant blow with a loss, so this will be a huge game for Trubisky in myriad ways. He says he’s ready for the opportunity, though.

“I just want to make sure these coaches are hearing what I have to say,” Trubisky said about returning as the Bears’ starter. “Just running things that I’m comfortable with, things I feel like will have success this weekend … I’m excited for this week. We’ve got a big opportunity this weekend.”

You can watch Trubisky’s full interview with the media below.

