Rams Poach Key Member of Bears’ Practice Squad: Report

Less than a week prior to their matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams have poached kicker Kai Forbath from the Bears’ practice squad, the team announced via its Twitter account.

The Bears had just added Forbath to their practice squad last week, and now, he could potentially kick against them Monday night. Forbath will compete with kicker Samuel Sloman for a spot on the Rams’ 53-man roster, and whoever wins the job will see Chicago Week 7. Forbath, an eight-year vet, has played for six different teams. He has a career field goal percentage of 86.8, and he has hit 93.8 percent of his extra points.

Look for Chicago to Find Another Kicker, Stat…

The kicker position has been one of emphasis for head coach Matt Nagy and the Bears this offseason, largely as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. With last year’s starting kicker Eddy Pineiro still on injured reserve — where he has been all year — Nagy and company have understandably erred on the side of caution, and will very likely be adding another kicker to their practice squad soon.

“One way or another, we’ll have two,” Nagy said prior to the season about how many kickers he wanted to keep around. “It’s just too important. So we’re going through that. I would say that’s something that internally we’ll keep to us. We have a plan. But we’ll definitely be having two for sure.”

