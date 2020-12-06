Eagles Add Ex-Bears Pro Bowl RB to Roster

After getting added to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, former Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard has officially been added to the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster. Philadelphia signed Howard to the practice squad just two weeks ago, and the team has elevated him just in time to face the Green Bay Packers.

Howard began this season with the Dolphins after signing a two-year, $9.75 million contract this past spring, but he was barely used and subsequently released after playing in just five games. Howard had just 28 carries for 38 yards and four touchdowns for Miami before they cut him in a somewhat surprising move.

“This was a mutual parting,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said after Howard’s release. “Look, I think given the circumstances, Jordan handled himself professionally. I think he was the consummate pro. There was no issues. We just felt like this was in the best interest of both parties, ours and his. Lot of respect for him, lot of respect for the way he worked. No ill will, nothing of that nature. Just thought it was best for both parties.”

Jordan Howard Stats: Eagles are Hoping for a Repeat of 2019 vs Packers

The Bears traded Howard to the Eagles for a 2020 sixth-round pick in March of 2019. A fifth-round selection for Chicago in the 2016 NFL Draft, Howard made the Pro Bowl after a solid rookie season that saw him rush for six touchdowns and 1,313 yards on 252 carries. He rushed for 3,379 yards on 778 carries and 24 scores in his three years in Chicago, and a large swath of Bears fans were upset upon hearing the news he had been traded.

Howard had 119 carries for 525 yards and six touchdowns for the Eagles in nine games last year, with one of his best statistical games coming against the Packers. He ran for 87 yards on 15 carries (he averaged 5.8 yards per carry) while amassing three total touchdowns in an Eagles victory. Now, he’ll get a chance to play against the Pack yet again.

The Eagles Were Quick to Nab Howard on the Open Market

It didn’t take long for Philly to snatch Howard up after his release from the Dolphins.

“He had a really good game (against Green Bay) last year,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said about Howard this week, “and it all just comes down to (Friday) and (Saturday) and to see where our numbers fall out.”

It looks like the numbers fell in Howard’s favor, which is no surprise considering his production in the league over the last four years.

“I’m happy he’s back,” Eagles running back Miles Sanders said on Friday. “We could definitely use him and it’s going to make our running back room stronger and more complete, and I’m excited. I hope he does get activated for us.”

Whether Howard will make an impact and help the Eagles upset Green Bay remains to be seen, but it will be one of the more intriguing elements of the matchup — and it would be something most Bears fans would like to see.

