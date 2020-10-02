Bears Add Playmaking Veteran RB to Practice Squad: Report

The Chicago Bears will be adding former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their 16-player practice squad, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. After losing Tarik Cohen for the year to a torn ACL, the Bears promoted undrafted free agent Artavis Pierce to the roster this week, and now, they’ve found Pierce’s replacement.

The #Bears are expected to sign veteran RB Lamar Miller to the practice squad, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2020

The Bears had Miller in for a work out earlier in the week, and they must have liked what they saw. Miller tore his ACL while playing with the Texans just prior to the start of the 2019 season, and he had yet to catch on with another team, but he was a solid and durable playmaker prior to the injury.

Lamar Miller Refresher: Will Veteran Back See Bears’ Roster?

Miller spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Texans, where he played three years prior to the knee injury, starting 41 games and making the Pro Bowl in 2018. Over his seven year career, Miller has amassed 5,864 yards rushing, 1,565 yards receiving and 40 total touchdowns. He also averaged 4.3 yards per carry throughout his career, so he could very well be a low-risk/high reward signing.

As of now, with the Bears promoting Pierce to the 53-man roster, it’s likely Miller will stay on the practice squad, but that could change depending on how well Pierce adjusts to the pro game. If the injury bug should bite the Bears again, however, Miller will be the next man up in Chicago’s backfield.

Miller Signed With Patriots in August, But Was Released

Miller caught the eye of Bill Belichick and company in New England in August, and the Patriots signed him. He was initially placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, but the team cut him shortly after he was activated from the PUP list in September.

Now that he’s on their practice squad, Matt Nagy and the Bears’ offensive coaches can see what they have in Miller, who was an incredibly reliable and explosive player prior to the ACL tear. He is the only player in NFL history to have rushes for 93+ yards with two different teams, and his speed and footwork were always top notch.

Another interesting note: there’s the possibility for a revenge game for Miller coming up in December. Chicago is slated to host the Texans on December 13th, and depending on how well things go for Miller and the Bears, he could be in the lineup to make Houston pay for letting him go.

