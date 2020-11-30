Current & Former Bears Players React to Latest Loss: ‘Sh*t Embarrassing’

Matt Nagy may be the only positive guy in Chicago at present. After the Chicago Bears lost yet another game to divisional rival Green Bay Packers, getting blown out while looking completely inept yet again, fans, analysts and everyone in between took the team to task for a shoddy showing in all three phases of the game. The Bears’ current head coach, whose seat gets hotter by the week, seems unable to acknowledge the reality of his team’s current situation.

“We’re not going to be negative,” Nagy said after the loss Sunday night. “We’re not going to be down. We understand. We’re frustrated. We’re pissed off. We’re angry. Every feeling that you have, we have. But we got to fix it. And we got to do it on the football field. We got to do it on the field. And so this is where you rely on your leaders to do it. It’s less talk and more action. But again, the people that you bring in here, times like this is where you rely on them. That’s where I have the ultimate trust in our guys.”

But do his guys have ultimate trust in him? Nagy may not be getting negative, but some of his players are, and it’s fair to wonder, based on what we saw Sunday night, if he has finally lost the locker room.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Current Bears Players Had Some NSFW Reactions to Latest Loss

Tarik Cohen, who has been watching games from the comfort of his own home while recovering from a torn ACL, Tweeted that he had decided not to watch the game with the hopes it may give his team luck somehow — which it clearly did not. His reaction was a hilarious and NSFW at the same time:

Thought if i didn’t watch we would play way better . Fuck — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) November 30, 2020

Wide receiver Anthony Miller, who caught three passes for just 28 yards in the loss, summed up the team’s fifth straight loss in sobering fashion:

Shit embarrassing — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) November 30, 2020

Miller’s Tweet is noteworthy, though, because not only is he correct, but he seems more willing to acknowledge the reality of the team’s current situation than the head coach, who is still talking about watching the tape to try to find the team’s offensive identity with five games left in the season.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Former Chicago Players Chimed in, As Well

Former All-Pro linebacker Lance Briggs was not pleased with anything he saw from the Bears Sunday against the Packers. He and former teammate, offensive lineman Olin Kruetz, were dismayed by defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano’s scheme in particular, which called for just three defensive linemen rushing Aaron Rodgers at times. Chicago’s defense did not register a single sack or a quarterback hit in the 41-25 loss, so Briggs and Kreutz have a point.

Former Bears cornerback Jerry Azumah and former tight end Zach Miller also chimed in, expressing sentiments similar to what Bears fans must have been feeling.

Smfh — Zach Miller (@ZMiller86) November 30, 2020

The Bears have another divisional game against the Detroit Lions coming up next weekend, with far more problems than solutions on the horizon. Whether Nagy has lost the locker room will be one of many things we learn as the team’s second disappointing season in a row winds down. Right now, though, it’s looking worse than ever for Nagy in Chicago.

READ NEXT: Wrestling Legend: Chicago Bears, You F—— Suck