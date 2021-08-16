Bears Coach Reveals Key Defensive Starter Suffered New Injury in Preseason

The Chicago Bears need Robert Quinn to produce this year.

Chicago signed the veteran pass rusher to a five-year, $70 million deal with $30 million guaranteed last year, and he finished his 2020 campaign with a disappointing 2.0 sacks, 6 quarterback hits, 3 forced fumbles and no tackles for loss. Now, after seeing limited action in Chicago’s first preseason contest, a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Quinn sustained an ankle injury in the game, according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

“Robert Quinn had an ankle in the game,” Nagy said when speaking with the media before practice on Monday, August 16.

Quinn missed Monday’s practice, which was a non-padded one, along with running back Ryan Nall, who sat out with a chest injury, and defensive back Michael Joseph, who is out with a broken thumb.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Quinn Also Missed Training Camp Practices With Back Injury

After the Bears started training camp on July 27, Quinn missed multiple days sitting out with a back injury. He returned, and seemed to be playing better, looking explosive in his limited preseason snaps.

“He’s rolling right now. I’ve gotta actually tell him to pull the heck back a little bit because he’s getting in that throwing lane with the quarterback,” Nagy told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times about Quinn shortly after training camp began.

Matt Nagy on Robert Quinn–

"He’s rolling right now. I’ve gotta actually tell him to pull the heck back a little bit because he’s getting in that throwing lane with the quarterback, and we had a couple close ones yesterday. So if you see me freak out today, it’s because of that." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) July 30, 2021

For his part, Quinn understands he needs to play better this year. “I’ll be honest, just a terrible year for me, personally” Quinn said about his 2020 performance, per Lieser.

“Really just trying not to dwell on the past,” Quinn added. “I can erase 2020 — well, put it behind me — because it’s done and over with. Now I’m gonna look forward to this year and come in with a better, positive mindset, a little more energetic … and try to give the Bears the best version of myself. Hopefully they get what they’re looking for.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

New Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai Could Help Quinn’s Game

The promotion of former safeties coach Sean Desai to defensive coordinator this year should have an interesting impact on Quinn’s game. A disciple of ex-Bears DC and current Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, the hope is that Desai will better use Quinn on the edge in his limited snaps (the 31-yard-old linebacker played just 51% of the team’s defensive snaps last season) than his predecessor, Chuck Pagano did.

Quinn, who prefers to line up with one hand on the turf, was employed in pass coverage and in other ways by Pagano last year, and the hope is to let him play how he’s comfortable more in 2021.

“If you’ve known my career, if you know me, you know where I like to be,” Quinn said about Desai, via the Sun-Times. “I think he knows where I’m dominant at. I think we’re all on the same page. I get the opportunity to hopefully re-prove myself and hopefully earn the respect from the guys, make sure I don’t disappoint them like I did last year.”

Now, he just needs to get healthy and stay that way.

READ NEXT: Hall of Famer Has Major Warning for Bears QB Justin Fields