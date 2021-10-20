Bears Fans Destroy ‘Scum of Packers Twitter’ for Robert Quinn Tweet

The Chicago Bears announced on October 19 that starting linebacker Robert Quinn had tested positive for COVID-19. Quinn is believed to be vaccinated, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, which means the veteran pass rusher will need to test negative two more times — with each test coming 24 hours apart — before he would get the OK to play in Chicago’s upcoming Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears are fresh from a tough divisional loss to their longtime rivals, the Green Bay Packers, so losing Quinn, who is second on the team in sacks with 5.5, just before another huge matchup, is far from ideal.

While Quinn’s status against the Bucs is still up in the air, a few Packer fans (and fans posing as analysts) were still on high from their favorite team’s recent victory, and one prominent Packers beat writer may have taken his commentary on the rivalry a bit too far.

Packers Beat Writer Makes Light of Quinn’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

During Chicago’s Week 6 game against Green Bay, Quinn sacked Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and mocked the QB’s “title belt” celebration afterward. This apparently upset some people.

Is it becoming for an NFL reporter to make light of players who test positive for COVID-19? Not really, but Packers beat writer Aaron Nagler did it anyway. Nagler, who co-founded CheeseheadTV, decided to re-tweet this after hearing about Quinn testing positive for COVID-19:

Never do The Belt. https://t.co/jCXklxlB6R — The Packer Ranter (@PackerRanter) October 19, 2021

Joking about the health and well-being of players and athletes is crossing several lines, and Twitter let him have it:

You really celebrating a guy getting COVID? Man. This ain’t it. — milecav (@Michael13877009) October 19, 2021

Bruhhhhhhh. — 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 𝓣𝓪𝓵𝓴𝓼 𝓐𝓫𝓸𝓾𝓽 𝓢𝓽𝓾𝓯𝓯🎃💔😢 (@rahul_stuff) October 20, 2021

One Bears fan account called Nagler the “scum of Packers Twitter:”

Gotta love @AaronNagler celebrating a man getting COVID lmao Dude is the scum of Packers Twitter pic.twitter.com/UdUoppD1CW — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 20, 2021

Not that you needed it as it already exists in abundance, but here’s even more evidence that Aaron Nagler is a POS. https://t.co/jImFTe9I5C — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) October 20, 2021

Even Packer fans wanted no part of Nagler’s tweet:

This is a bad tweet. Some stuff shouldn’t be joked about, like, for example, people’s health. — go pack go (@LAPackerFan) October 20, 2021

Yeah this is gross. Delete — Gute 🧀🦌 (@Packers_szn3) October 20, 2021

Quinn Has Been Huge for Bears Defense This Season

The Bears currently lead the NFL in sacks with 21.0, and Quinn is a huge reason for that. After a disappointing first season with the Bears in 2020, the 31-year-old pass rusher has had a resurgence this year, forming an excellent 1-2 punch along with All-Pro Khalil Mack.

“When you’re working beside 5-2, a lot of things are possible,” Quinn said about Mack on September 23.

“They start looking at 5-2, and I just happen to be the guy beside him. At the end of the day, man, again, when you’ve got a guy like 52 there, their eyes get kind of big. And then I guess when I go beside him, now they have to really figure out a game plan. … Whoever comes in, they have to pick their poison.”

Quinn has a 75.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus on the season. He has accumulated 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 11 hurries, seven QB hits and 18 total pressures through his first six games after managing just 2.0 sacks all of last year.

“I’m in a happy place,” Quinn added. “Guys are in a happy place. And that shows on the field.”

It certainly has been. Here’s to hoping he’s back on the field in no time at all.

