Bears Sack Leader ‘Totally Broken’ After Latest Loss

Robert Quinn has been lights out for the Chicago Bears this season. The 31-year-old linebacker leads the team in sacks with 10, which is tied for seventh in the NFL.

Additionally, in the nine games he has played in this season, he has recorded 31 total tackles (10 for loss), 12 QB hits, 18 hurries and 20 pressures. He has been getting to the quarterback with stunning regularity, including in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Quinn had 3.5 sacks in a game that saw Chicago’s defense give up a game-winning drive in the final minutes.

It was the Bears’ fifth straight loss, and the second time in two games the ‘D’ let an opposing offense march down the field and take the game away. When speaking with the media after the game, Quinn was visibly upset about it.

Quinn: Loss to Ravens ‘Sickening’ & ‘Comical’

“It’s sickening,” the veteran LB said about the loss to Baltimore on November 21. “I’ll just put it that way: It’s a punch to the gut. We had the lead. The Ravens had the ball, it was on the defense to close it out and we didn’t do that. Yeah, it’s a gut punch.”

Quinn noted that he and his fellow 10 defenders had one job: to prevent the Ravens from scoring. “It sounds comical when you think about it,” Quinn added. “Make sure guys do their 1/11th so they (Ravens) didn’t score. Well, they scored. So I’ll just leave it at that.”

The veteran pass rusher also said that the members of the defense were going get together “at some point” to discuss where blame for the recent breakdowns should go. “No need to be sensitive,” he said. “I mean, call a spade a spade. Again, when a play call is called, everybody has a 1/11th. Do your 1/11th. If you didn’t do your 1/11th, you get called out. Don’t be sensitive. Get yourself fixed and get it right. Just leave it at that.”

Others Noted How Defeated & ‘Broken’ Quinn Seemed

The Bears sometimes make team press conferences available live via Twitter, and that was the case with Quinn’s. When fans and analysts alike heard him speak after the team’s latest loss, many couldn’t believe how emotional veteran LB was.

One noted Quinn appeared “fed up:”

Safe to say that Robert Quinn is just as fed up as most Bears fans. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/d4WtrjvgbA — andy (@AndyGetBuckets) November 21, 2021

Another said he looked straight up “pissed:”

Robert Quinn on the podium and he is PISSED. Trying to stay professional but i know he has had it — First Lady Smilee (@smileeBWR) November 21, 2021

Kalyn Kahler of Defector Media observed that Quinn appeared to be “totally broken” after the loss:

Robert Quinn was totally broken after that loss. "When a play call is called, everybody has their 1/11th. Do your 1/11th." Worth watching his press conf here: https://t.co/bki5AC7nZD — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) November 21, 2021

Despite the sour taste the defeat left in his mouth, Quinn vowed to move on. The Bears play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day, so the team only has three days off before playing again.

“At the end of the day, it’s game over with and onto next week. Let’s just try to figure out a way. Try to figure out of a way. … Get your legs fresh and really, that’s it. They’re coming off a short week too, so get fresh, and especially man up and execute the best when we get back out there,” he said, adding: “You don’t have to make football complicated or anything.”

You can watch Quinn’s full postgame press conference below:





