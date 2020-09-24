Bears Rookie Jaylon Johnson on Falcons WR: ‘He Bleeds the Same Way I Bleed’

There have only been two games played so far in this 2020 NFL season, but Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been impressive in both. He is the second-highest graded rookie thus far, and he is fourth overall in the league in forced completion percentage.

Highest-graded rookie defenders through Week 2: 1. Chase Young – 81.1

2. Jaylon Johnson – 80.3

3. CJ Henderson – 80.3

4. Jordan Elliott – 78.2

5. Antoine Winfield Jr. – 77.4 pic.twitter.com/m8RsJKLDom — PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2020

Leaders in forced incompletion % through Week 2: T-1. CJ Henderson – 39%

T-1. James Bradberry – 39%

3. Tre’Davious White – 38%

4. Jaylon Johnson – 33%

5. Denzel Ward – 31% pic.twitter.com/X6vzFbvljB — PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2020

Now, Johnson is about to see his first real test when the Bears head to Atlanta to face the Falcons, where Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley await. The talented young corner seems to think he’s more than up to the challenge, and he’s excited to show what he’s got against a few of the league’s best.

Jaylon Johnson on Julio Jones: ‘He Bleeds the Way I Bleed’

Matt Ryan and company have been quite good through the air over the first two weeks. They have the second-best passing attack in football right now, and Ridley is currently the NFL’s leading receiver. None of this deters Johnson, who sees it as the ultimate opportunity to showcase his skills.

“I mean, being able to line up against him, [Jones] and then Calvin Ridley is an upcoming star as well. Just being able to match up against this high-quality talent is just big for me in being able to get my name out there, to be able to make plays against those guys.”

Johnson also said that since his professional career started a few weeks ago, he no longer questions how he stacks up or compares to those he’s going up against — and he’s not worried about covering Jones.

“No, not since I’ve gotten to the NFL,” the rookie corner said. “I did as a kid in high school and maybe in college, but at the end of the day, he bleeds the same way I bleed, so I’m just going to go out there and compete. I mean, he’s the best, and I consider myself one of the best, so we’ve just got to match up.”

Johnson is Playing Well, With Confidence Heading Into Week 3

After just two starts in the league, the rookie’s confidence is certainly where it needs to be, and so far, his play has backed it up. He told the media this week that he was ready to back it up further against a well-respected receiving corps.

“I didn’t need to dive into Atlanta,” Johnson said about facing the Falcons Sunday. “I knew who they were and their style of play way before this game. They’re definitely explosive players and very savvy route runners, and they make every route look the same. It’s just about having eye discipline and just trying to stay attached.”

While Johnson is confident he can hold his own against the likes of Jones, he may not get the chance. Jones hasn’t practiced yet this week, and the longer he nurses his hamstring injury, the less likely he is to play Sunday. As of now, the outlook isn’t good.

You can watch Johnson’s full interview below:

