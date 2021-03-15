Ex-Bears DE Signs 3-Year Deal With Jaguars: Report

Roy Robertson-Harris has found a new home. The former Chicago Bears defensive end has signed a three-year, $24.4 million deal with $14 million guaranteed, per Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network. The Bears signed the 27-year old pass rusher as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2016, and he worked his way up, ultimately becoming a solid role player on defense. Now, he’ll earn a nice pay day after hitting the open market.

Urban Meyer and the #Jaguars are on the board. They’ve agreed with former #Bears DT Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million deal, source said. He gets $14m in guarantees. The deal for the former undrafted free agent was done by @sportstarsnyc. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

After playing a minimum of 13 games in each of his first three seasons with Chicago, RRH landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in mid-November of last year. He underwent surgery that month, and last week, Garafolo also reported that Robertson-Harris has “been given the green light by orthopedic surgeon Frank Cordasco to work out with teams April 1,” while also saying the defensive end will “certainly be ready for camp in July.”

RRH Stats: The Bears Are Gonna Miss Him

Robertson-Harris was limited due to the shoulder injury last season, playing in eight games while starting six. He earned a 67.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last year, along with a 63.0 pass rush grade on 245 total snaps. He had 12 pressures, nine hurries and five quarterback hits, but it was the first season he never registered a sack.

RRH had a breakout year in 2018, when he appeared in all 16 games on defense. He played 354 snaps, earning a 72.3 overall grade and a 73.9 run defense grade on the year. He had 28 total pressures, four sacks, seven quarterback hits and 17 hurries. In 2019, his PFF grades slipped a bit, as he received a 68.3 overall grade and a 66.7 grade on run defense. He saw his playing time increase, playing 544 total snaps, and he notched 27 total pressures, seven quarterback hits, 16 hurries and 2.5 sacks.

Bears Should Receive 5th Round Comp Pick for RRH

The Bears could be in store to receive a compensatory pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for the defensive lineman’s exit, with a fifth-rounder likely, according to Nick Korte of Over the Cap — depending on how the rest of the market shakes out, of course.

Sorry, $8.1M APY over 3 years, got my wires crossed with the Jalen Mills deal of 4 years/$24M that came across at the exact same time. So make that a solid 5th instead of a borderline 5th/6th. https://t.co/qb4zPnunbu — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 15, 2021

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron thinks a fourth-round comp pick is also possible:

Good for Roy Robertson-Harris for getting a huge payday with the Jaguars. He deserves every penny.#Bears should be able to get a Round 4 or at worst a Round 5 compensatory pick from RRH leaving in the 2022 draft, depending on how the rest of the market plays out. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 15, 2021

