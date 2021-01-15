Bears Defender’s Wife Hints at Exit on Instagram

If his wife’s latest Instagram post is any indication, Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris is heading out of the Windy City. Robertson-Harris, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, was placed on injured reserve in November after suffering a shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans. He started six games this season, playing in eight, and he established himself as one of the better role-players on this Bears defense over the last several seasons.

On her Instagram page, Robertson-Harris’ significant other, Krystal Robertson-Harris, wrote the following message captioned with several photos of herself and RRH posing at Soldier Field:

“CHICAGO!!!!! Man ima miss you! So many memories. Such a bittersweet feeling. Thank you to all the bears fans y’all f—– rock! Y’all will be missed #beardown.”

Neither the Bears nor Robertson-Harris has confirmed his exit, but it sure sounds like he and his family are planning on leaving Chicago — which, considering his status as a free agent, isn’t exactly a surprise.

RRH Has Given Bears Solid Defensive Depth Over Last 4 Seasons

The Bears signed the 27-year old pass rusher as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he has proven to be one of their better developmental finds. RRH played his college ball at UTEP, where he was also a solid role player on the d-line, netting 134 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and eight passes defensed, the vast majority of which he accumulated in three seasons after not playing much as a freshman.

As a pro, Robertson-Harris has distinguished himself even more, playing in 52 games while starting 13 in his four seasons with the Bears. In that span, he has 75 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six passes defensed, 7.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits. The Bears signed him to a one-year, $3,259,000 deal last season, per Over the Cap, and he’ll likely be looking to make much more than that now that he’s on the market.

In his last full season in 2019, Robertson-Harris played in 15 games, starting seven. He ranked second among Bears defensive linemen with 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, and his 10 quarterback hits were tops on the team that year.

Where Could RRH Land?

“A lot of undrafted guys don’t make it far,” Robertson-Harris told NBC Sports last year. “I’ve been blessed to stay on this one team for as many years (as I have). Just trying to contribute as much as I can, do whatever coach needs me to do to contribute to this team, I’m willing to do it. It’s been a blessing to be here as long as I have. Made a home out of Chicago and this team.”

So, what could be next for RRH? His options are endless. Don’t be surprised if a team like the New England Patriots or Miami Dolphins decide to add another solid pass rusher this offseason — both have the cap space available to pay Robertson-Harris. The Jacksonville Jaguars are another option, as are the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, I’m looking directly to the North. It wouldn’t shock me a bit to see the Green Bay Packers — who have a history of signing former Bears (see: Julius Peppers and Adrian Amos) — took a swing at him, as well. I could see Washington and Tampa Bay throw their hats into the ring, as well.

Wherever he lands, his new team will be acquiring a fierce pass rusher with a keen ability to deflect passes. He’ll absolutely be missed by Bears Nation.

