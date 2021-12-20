Bears Consider Major Front Office Upheaval at ‘Multiple’ Spots: Report

A new era appears more and more likely to dawn on the Chicago Bears organization come next season.

The Bears have already ushered in a new hope at the quarterback position in rookie Justin Fields. Now, multiple reports that indicate the men who drafted him — general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy — are on their way out of Chicago continue piling up.

Adam Hoge, of NBC Sports Chicago, reported last week that change was “likely coming” to the Bears front office, adding that Pace could find himself on the chopping block. On Monday, December 20, Hoge appeared on Bernstein & Rahimi Show and indicated that the change barreling toward the Bears front office could spread further through the ranks than people realize.

"The #Bears are looking at significant changes behind the scenes and I think it's at multiple positions. I think they're doing their homework at general manager." –@AdamHoge — The Bernstein & Rahimi Show (@BernsteinRahimi) December 20, 2021

“The Bears are looking at significant changes behind the scenes, and I think it’s at multiple positions,” Hoge said. “I think they’re doing their homework at general manager.”

Chicago is 4-9 this season with a roster ravaged by a coronavirus outbreak as they welcome a Minnesota Vikings team in the thick of a playoff hunt into Solider Field Monday. In other words, things are bleak for the Bears and likely to get even bleaker before the year ends.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Most reporters, both locally and nationally, who are plugged into the team have predicted the inevitable departure of Nagy for weeks, though Pace’s fate with the team has proven less certain.

“With Nagy’s fate seemingly sealed, many outside observers stress the importance of following the Halas Hall ladder upward, first to the GM who confidently hired him in 2015 — Pace — and then to the decision makers who hired Pace — McCaskey and Phillips — three years before that,” Dan Wiederer, of the Chicago Tribune, wrote on Wednesday, December 15.

Wiederer continued in his piece, quoting an unnamed source who was complimentary of Pace’s understanding of the game and player evaluation abilities, but who was highly critical of the GM’s skills as a leader.

In the same breath, however, that same source described Pace as overly coy and unwilling to rock the boat, perhaps conflict-averse to a fault. “Conflict puts the fear of God in Ryan,” the source said. “And unfortunately when you’re running an organization in a league as competitive as this, that’s not an ideal quality. It slows your ability to find resolution to a wide array of issues, big and small.” Through that lens, the source said, it’s not only fair but necessary to question Pace’s overall leadership qualities, particularly now with the Bears again at a crossroads.

Duality of Pace’s Performance May Keep Him With Bears in New Role

The day following Wiederer’s Tribune report, Hoge began chiming in with information from sources of his own.

“One source cautioned that the organization is likely contemplating many different options right now,” wrote Hoge, before adding a caveat. “There is still a very strong respect for Pace inside the walls of Halas Hall. Because of that respect, many believe Pace could be retained, either as the general manager or under a new title resulting from organizational reshuffling above him.”

Changes higher in the organization referenced by Hoge likely pertain to team president and CEO Ted Phillips, according to Wiederer. He wrote that the Bears’ executive has openly acknowledged the franchise might be better off employing someone with greater football acumen to fill the role he currently occupies.

Whichever way it goes, the Bears faithful are likely to know sooner than later, with the end of another disappointing season fast approaching on the horizon.