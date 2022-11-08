Grandson of Packers Legend Gaining Steam as Bears’ Top Draft Target

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and other key members of the organization were spotted attending one of college football’s more marquee games on November 5

Daniel Greenberg reported that Poles, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and a Bears scout were all present during the Big Ten showdown between Northwestern and Ohio State.

While they were surely looking at multiple players from both squads, Poles and company were likely there to get a good look at one of the top offensive line prospects of the 2023 draft: Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski.

A projected first-round pick, Skoronski has allowed just one sack, two hurries, two QB hits and five pressures in 383 pass block snaps at left tackle so far this season, per PFF. He’s currently No. 7 overall on PFF’s NFL draft big board and would be an ideal selection for a Chicago team that is second in the league in sacks allowed (quarterback Justin Fields has been sacked 33 times in nine games).

Peter Skoronski Is Grandson of Green Bay Packers Legend

Peter Skoronski making defenders disappear…. pic.twitter.com/pDDQAl5uKK — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 27, 2022

Bob Skoronski was part of five championship teams with the Green Bay Packers (in 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966, 1967), including their victories in Super Bowls I and II. A member of the Packer Hall of Fame, he played tackle in the NFL for 11 seasons, all of which were spent with the Packers.

A native of Park Ridge, Illinois, Peter is Bob’s grandson, and has continued the family tradition of playing offensive line, which is clearly in his DNA.

“Strong bloodlines and an elevated football I.Q. help Skoronski astutely diagnose defensive blitzes, stunts and twists with conviction,” Glynn Morgan of NBC Sports wrote about the Northwestern standout on October 20, adding:

“An athletic blocker that moves fluidly when setting and resetting his feet, his ability to anchor against bullish defenders speaks to his high end pedigree as a potential first round pick. Skoronski is a consistent presence as a bookend lineman, and the type of blocking ‘bodyguard’ Fields requires to survive and thrive in the NFL.”

Peter Skoronski May Be Ideal Cody Whitehair Replacement

NBC Sports mocked Skoronski to the Bears in its October 26th mock draft, and if he’s still available when they draft in Round 1 next year, they should absolutely snag him.

Per The Draft Network: “The fundamentals immediately pop to you when you watch Peter Skoronski play. He’s got a very crisp pass set and is largely unbothered with vertical sets when attacked with speed up the field. … He showcases very good bend through the hinges both vertically and dynamically to stay squatted over his hips and on his center of gravity. Foot speed pops in this regard during hand-to-hand combat, too.”

At 6-foot-4 and 315-pounds, a common knock on Skoronski is that he’s on the smaller side, but that could mean he’s destined to switch over from tackle to guard, which is perfect, because the Bears may be moving on from the 30-year-old Cody Whitehair after this season. Whitehair has battled through injuries this season, playing 263 snaps at left guard.

Even if the Bears keep Whitehair around next year, they’ll need to replace him eventually, and Skoronski would be ideal.

He’ll likely play guard in the NFL, which former Bears scout Greg Gabriel noted via Twitter.

Skoronski Will more than likely be a guard. Every scout I talk to says he isn’t tall enough or have the arm length to play OT in the NFL. We’ll find out for sure at Indy — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) November 5, 2022

It’s far too early to get a clear picture on who will get drafted when, of course, but considering the Bears’ needs coupled with Skoronski’s skill set, watching him land with his hometown team in 2023 would be an incredible story.