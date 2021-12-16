Bears Called on to ‘Replace’ Veteran Starter

Linebacker Alec Ogletree hasn’t had the best season for the Chicago Bears. The 30-year-old played in just two games last year with the New York Jets, starting one, and while he was initially brought in as a depth piece for the defense, starter Danny Trevathan started the season on injured reserve, giving Ogletree an opportunity.

The veteran linebacker impressed in training camp, netting six interceptions during his first four practices, and he had flashes throughout the preseason — but his play during the regular season has been spotty at best.

With Ogletree’s 2021 performance in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report dubbed him the one starter the Bears “must replace” in 2022.

Ogletree Wasn’t on an NFL Team This Time Last Season

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Ogletree last season (he earned a career-low 27.9 overall grade from PFF), but the Bears, who have been bitten by the injury bug frequently in recent years, gave him a shot.

“I was at home this time last year,” Ogletree said on December 15. “I didn’t know if I was going to be on a team. Obviously, I wanted to be on a team. But like I said, this time last year, I was a guy sitting at home.”

A former 1st round draft pick for the Rams in 2013, Ogletree’s best days have been behind him for a while. Here’s Sobleski’s logic for Chicago has to replace him at season’s end:

An interesting juxtaposition can be found in the middle of Chicago’s defense. Roquan Smith is one of the game’s best off-ball linebackers. His range and ability to finish are exceptional. Alec Ogletree falls on the opposite side of the spectrum. Ogletree is athletic, but he takes poor angles, doesn’t play a physical brand of football and can be exploited in the passing game. Maybe Danny Trevathan will take his spot back depending on how the 31-year-old’s recovery from a season-ending knee injury proceeds.

Neither Ogletree Nor Trevathan is the Answer Opposite Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith has been on an island in the middle of the field for much of the season, and it’s unlikely Trevathan will be on the roster next year. The Bears would save $3.5 million by making him a post-June cut, and that’s the likely scenario. Considering Trevathan lost his job to Ogletree, who has started 12 games in his place, the Bears would be well served to part ways with both and sign a younger player to compliment Smith.

Ogletree is second on the team with 59 tackles behind Smith, and he also has three tackles-for-loss, three pass breakups and one forced fumble this season. He’s on a one-year deal with Chicago worth just over $1 million, and his return in 2022 is highly unlikely based on his age and the lack of impact he has had.

He has a blisteringly bad 28.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (29.3 run defense grade, 29.4 coverage grade), and he has a whopping 14 missed tackles in 12 games.

There are 184 instances of a defensive player grading below 30.0 this season (min. 15 snaps) Alec Ogletree has 5 such games, and 2 more game grades in the 30s. No other defensive player has more than three sub-30.0 games Bears just ignored cornerback & linebacker this offseason — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) December 13, 2021

Based on his recent comments, the veteran LB seems to know his future in the Windy City is murky and uncertain.

“You never know where you’re at in your career,” Ogletree added on December 15. “You can be here on the team one day, and the next you’re gone, or however it goes, however it shakes out. Wherever you’re at it in life, you just try to be in that moment, and enjoy the things that you are blessed with, and just be thankful.”

