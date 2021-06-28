Bears Named ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for 2x Pro Bowl Lineman

Should the Chicago Bears try to sign veteran free agent Russell Okung?

The left tackle has been one of the better and more durable players at the position for the last 11 seasons since getting drafted in 2012, and he has yet to be picked up after the Carolina Panthers chose not to re-sign him.

The 32-year-old vet has been around over the last decade, and he has generally performed at a very high level. With questions at both right and left tackle, the Bears could use some depth on the o-line, particularly in the form of an established veteran. Rookie Teven Jenkins is expected to get the nod at LT — a position he’s switching to after playing on the right side in college — and after Chicago’s rumored interest in Morgan Moses, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chicago started sniffing around Okung. Numerous analysts certainly think it’s a good idea.

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Handful of Analysts Encourage Bears to Make Run at Okung

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report named the Bears, along with the Panthers and Miami Dolphins, as one of the most logical landing spots for the talented tackle:

Okung has played just 13 games the last two years, but the 32-year-old two-time Pro Bowler still earned a tremendous 80.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020, and he took just two holding penalties on 407 snaps. The lack of recent durability will likely cause Okung to land a one-year, prove-it contract on the free-agent market, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to wait for the right opportunity and dollar figure. After all, this is a guy who recently tweeted that the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t afford him before stating he’d like to be paid in Bitcoin. So yeah, he’s not taking any old offer that comes his way. That said, he’s a well-accomplished vet at a key position. Offers have likely already been made, and more should be expected to come.

Okung spent his first six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, starting 72 games. He played the 2016 season with the Denver Broncos and followed that up with a solid three-year campaign with the Chargers. The two-time Pro Bowler played seven games in his one season with the Panthers last year, limited by a calf injury that nagged him much of the season. Despite his recent issues staying on the field, many analysts think he’d be a good fit in Chicago.

Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network, Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron, Aaron Leming of Bear Report and Windy City Gridiron and Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire have all also publicly encouraged the Bears to go after Okung this offseason.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Could Bears Afford Him?

Okung signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Panthers in 2020, and, as Gagnon noted, he made news when he had half of it converted to Bitcoin. He is likely asking for around $10 million on another one-year deal, and Chicago cannot afford that right now. Per Spotrac, the Bears currently have just over $5.5 million in available cap space.

That said, if no one wants to pay him what he’s asking, he’ll be forced to lower his price, and that’s when the Bears should pounce. The need is simply too great.

From Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network:

“Jenkins, the Bears’ second-round selection in the 2020 draft, slots nicely opposite Germain Ifedi, but if head coach Matt Nagy eyes a longer grace period than many expected, Okung could start right away, allowing Jenkins to learn behind the 10-year veteran who’s aware his future isn’t in Chicago … Okung’s addition would be a win-win add for a team not expected to make many waves as they enter the Justin Fields era.”

It really does seem like a win-win, but do the Bears see it that way? That’ll be the question.

READ NEXT: Future of Bears in Question After Latest News