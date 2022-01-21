Bears Sign Hulking Ex-Jets Defensive Back

The Chicago Bears have signed defensive back Lamar Jackson to a future/reserves contract, per the NFL’s waiver wire. The 23-year-old cornerback shares a famous name with Baltimore Ravens‘ All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson, but the two players don’t share many similarities on the field.

Chicago had a bit of a revolving door at corner in 2021, and it’s a position the team will need to address this offseason. Jaylon Johnson is a solid cover corner who has established himself as one of the Bears’ best young defenders in his two seasons, and he should be even better in Year 3. Other than that, though, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns and Thomas Graham Jr. all saw playing time throughout the year and none impressed enough to secure a spot on the roster next season. Graham is a definite possibility, but with a new regime coming in, nothing is certain.

CB Lamar Jackson: Background & Stats

Jackson spent four seasons playing corner at Nebraska from 2016-19, starting 35 games over his final three seasons. He played 49 total games with the Cornhuskers, netting 123 total tackles (92 solo, 6.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and 27 passes defensed. He was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection his senior year in 2019.

The 23-year-old defensive back went undrafted in 2020, but was signed to the New York Jets’ practice squad and was eventually elevated to the active roster later that year. He played in 13 games as a rookie, starting six, and he finished with 28 total tackles (one for loss) and two passes defensed. He landed on the Jets’ practice squad last season, and played in just one game all year.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jackson is unconventionally large for a corner, but his size has limited his game a bit. Considering the average NFL corner stands around 5’11 and weighs 193 pounds, he’s definitely on the larger side of the CB spectrum.

Here’s what SB Nation draft expert Dan Kadarabout said about Jackson heading into the 2020 draft, via :

The first, obvious thing you notice about Jackson is his size. There just aren’t many 6’3, 215-pound cornerbacks out there. And the key to being that big at cornerback is utilizing it. Jackson often does in how he reroutes receivers and gets his hands on them at the line. If a team needs a corner who can handle 6’3 or 6’4 wide receivers, Jackson is your man. He is a little limited, though, as being an outside cornerback. He’s not the fastest on the field, and speedy receivers do give him trouble. His size also limits his flexibility and how quickly he can flip his hips and keep up on complex routes.

Bears Now Have 12 Players Signed to Future/Reserves Deals

With the addition of Jackson, Chicago has now signed 12 players to reserve deals. The other 11 players currently signed to future/reserve contracts are:

Auzoyah Alufohai (defensive tackle), Isaiah Coulter (wide receiver), Dieter Eiselen (offensive lineman) Michael Joseph (cornerback), BoPete Keyes (cornerback) LaCale London (defensive tackle), Ledarius Mack (outside linebacker), Charles Snowden (outside linebacker), Nsimba Webster (wide receiver/punt returner) Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (offensive lineman) and Ryan Willis (quarterback).

Jackson likely won’t be the last signing the Bears make at the position in the coming months considering their lack of depth in the secondary.

