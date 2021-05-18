Bears Sign Ex-Seahawks, Broncos LB, Release WR

The Chicago Bears have added another inside linebacker. The Bears announced the signing of linebacker Austin Calitro on Monday. A three-year vet, Calitro has spent time with several different teams in various capacities during his three seasons in the league.

Calitro played his college ball at Villanova, and was a starter on defense over his junior and senior seasons, while also contributing as a sophomore. In that span, he had 123 total tackles (14 for loss), 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a defensive score at Nova.

Calitro Has Been a Journeyman Thus Far

The 6-foot, 245-pound inside linebacker went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he had brief stints with the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers before landing on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad that year. He spent a few weeks there before heading to Cleveland, where he spent the remainder of the season on the Browns‘ practice squad.

He had a second stint with the Seahawks in 2018, and he made the 53-man roster that season, playing in all 16 games, starting five. Seattle released him the following season, and after brief layovers in Jacksonville and Cincinnati in 2019, he spent last season in Denver with the Broncos and Vic Fangio, whose disciple, Sean Desai, has just taken over as defensive coordinator for the Bears.

Over his three seasons, Calitro has played in 42 games, starting nine. He has amassed 88 total tackles (65 solo, seven for loss), 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed and three quarterback hits so far in his career. The newest addition to the team’s group of inside linebackers is currently listed third on the depth chart behind Roquan Smith and Josh Woods on the left side, and he’s also listed fourth on the right side behind Danny Trevathan, Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Caleb Johnson.

According to Desai, a huge focus for his defense this coming season will be attacking the quarterback, and Calitro’s ability to get pressure makes him an interesting depth addition. “We want to generate more pressure, whether it’s QB pressures and obviously that ultimately leads to sacks and all that stuff,” Desai said on May 12.

Bears Also Released Former Practice Squad WR

In a corresponding roster move, the Bears also released former practice squad member Reggie Davis. The wide receiver spent the last two training camps in Chicago, and he was a member of the team’s practice squad all of last season.

The release of Davis is certainly not a surprise, particularly considering the team’s wide receivers room has been overflowing of late. The Bears just added former Detroit Lions wideout Chris Lacy, who joins the 11 other receivers currently on the team’s depth chart, which include: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Dazz Newsome, Jester Weah, Thomas Ives and Rodney Adams.

