Bears Sign Undersized Ex-Cowboys, Colts Offensive Lineman, Cut Another

The Chicago Bears have added more depth on the offensive line. The Bears announced on May 19 they have signed former Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts o-lineman Adam Redmond.

Redmond, who is 6 foot 6 and 300 pounds, was an undrafted free agent out of Harvard entering the league in 2016. He began his career with the Colts in 2016, where spent significant time on the practice squad. He was elevated to the team’s active roster the following year, where he played sparingly in four games. The Colts waived him later that season.

Redmond spent a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it part of his 2017 campaign on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, and he has played the bulk of the last two seasons in Dallas, serving as a backup center/guard.

Redmond Will Compete for Backup Spot on Interior of Line

Redmond will be competing for a spot on the interior along with the likes of Elijah Wilkinson, Alex Bars, Lachavious Simmons and Arlington Hambright. Rookie Larry Borom will also be a depth piece, and will likely compete at right guard with Bars and at right tackle against presumed starter Germain Ifedi. Redmond has experience playing both guard and center, so it will be interesting to see where he lands should he make the active roster.

He spent some time during the 2019 season on injured reserve dealing with a back issue, and right now, he’s listed as the team’s fourth center on the depth chart behind Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher and Bars, so we’ll see what happens.

Chicago also cut former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka to make room for Redmond on the roster.

Could Bears OL Coach Juan Castillo Help Develop Redmond’s Game?

Chicago saw improvements in its run game last season, which was Juan Castillo’s first as o-line coach. In 2019, the Bears averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and they bumped it up to a respectable 4.2 yards a carry last season, with young players like Bars and Mustipher showing clear signs of growth under the veteran coach.

“He is obsessed with developing those guys, freaking obsessed,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said about Castillo. Perhaps Redmond, who is 28-years-old, could also benefit from Castillo’s tutelage.

“The Chicago Bears offensive line approach has changed drastically under Juan Castillo, as we’ve seen the team go from smaller linemen to a bunch of nasty mother——-,” Andrew Dannehy of Da Bears Blog wrote.

“The approach isn’t limited to the draft, Dannehy added. “Germaine Ifedi is a big, physical athlete, as is Elijah Wilkinson. … When Castillo arrived he made it clear that he wants big, physical athletes and he’ll teach them the rest. Time will tell if it works, but being bigger and more athletic seems like a good start.”

Redmond isn’t on the bigger side, but more weight can be added with hard work. It will be interesting to see if he can sneak onto the roster.

