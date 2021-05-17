Bears Sign Ex-Lions, Cowboys WR After Tryout

The Chicago Bears wide receivers room is getting crowded.

The team announced it just added another wideout to its growing group, signing free agent Chris Lacy after he tried out at rookie minicamps this weekend. The Bears also released linebacker Michael Pinckney in a corresponding roster move.

An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Lacy was signed by the New England Patriots in 2018, but was waived after a week. The Detroit Lions claimed him off waivers after that, and he spent two seasons in the Motor City. He spent the latter half of his 2020 campaign on the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad before they released him mid-March.

During his two seasons with the Lions, Lacy played in seven games, starting two. He had three catches for 60 yards, while also contributing on special teams. He returned one kickoff for 23 yards in Detroit, so the Bears could be interested in his skills as a potential return man after losing Cordarrelle Patterson to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Considering how stacked Chicago is at the position currently, a spot on the practice squad is likely the best case scenario for Lacy.

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Bears Have Intriguing Mix of WRs

Lacy is the latest of several receivers to be brought in by the Bears this offseason. In addition to top wideout Allen Robinson, the Bears have Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Dazz Newsome, Jester Weah, Thomas Ives and Rodney Adams all currently listed on the depth chart.

“What we’re trying to do is create depth at every position but specifically wide receiver and running back vs. where I think we’ve been in previous years. Our depth right now is really good at those two positions,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after the team’s rookie mini-camps concluded May 16. He’s not kidding. The competition between Wims, Ridley, Byrd, Goodwin and Newsome for the team’s No. 4-5 will be particularly intriguing to watch.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears WRs Coach: ‘We’ve Got Guys That Are Going to Produce’

Bears wide receiver coach Mike Furrey also chimed in last week about the recent additions at the position. “It’s not going to be a need-base, you know — we don’t need you,” Furrey said. “We’ve got guys that are going to be able to produce. You better be a pro, you better be on your details, you better do what we’re asking you to do.”

Miller, in particular, has been the topic of trade rumors this offseason, but that talk has died down, and his role looks more certain.

“Anthony has done everything we’ve asked him to do up to this point and he’s really, really eager to get out here and compete,” Nagy said in an appearance on the Mully & Haugh Show May 17.

“We feel like we got more depth now than we had probably in the last three years,” he added. “Depth creates competition. Let’s do our job as coaches. The players do their jobs as players. Let’s put this thing together and go out and win football games.”

READ NEXT: Bears QB Justin Fields Sets Twitter on Fire With His Message to Fans