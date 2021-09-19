Bears Rumors: Could Richard Sherman Help Solve the Problem at Corner?

Few teams in the NFL need help in the secondary the way the Chicago Bears do. After choosing to let All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller walk to save cap space, the Bears have had huge questions at the position.

Second-year standout Jaylon Johnson is fine, but behind him, the Bears have just four CBs on their roster, none of whom are consistent or reliable: Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford.

Would the Bears benefit from adding an experienced three-time All-Pro to their secondary? Brent Sobieski of Bleacher Report thinks Richard Sherman is not only the best available free agent at the cornerback position, he thinks Sherman is the best available free agent, period.

“From an on-field perspective, Richard Sherman is the best available free agent at any position,” Sobieski wrote in his September 18 column. “Since turning 31 in 2019, Sherman has posted the second-highest coverage grade among all NFL cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.”

But would he be right for the Bears? They have to at least be interested in looking into his availability considering their lack of depth at the position.

Sherman Recently Ran Into Some Off the Field Issues

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on September 19 that Sherman expects to play at some point this season once his current legal issues are resolved. Sherman was arrested in July for five misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. The veteran DB has plead not guilty on all charges.

As Pelissero describes the situation:

He crashed his SUV in a construction zone and later tried to force his way into a family member’s home. The arrest was originally reported as a domestic violence incident, but police said Sherman didn’t physically assault anyone; he pled not guilty to all charges and pledged to seek help. A person close to Sherman said he has been doing magnetic therapy and speaking with a therapist since the incident, helping him work through many issues he didn’t have the tools to address before. He also has dropped 15 pounds — weight he put on after an Achilles tear in 2017 and kept on for most of his three seasons in San Francisco. The league is reviewing Sherman’s legal situation. The 2020 substance-abuse policy calls for a baseline three-game suspension without pay for a first DUI offense, but the NFL generally doesn’t hand down discipline until the legal process is complete, meaning Sherman likely would be free to play immediately.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions,” Sherman said in a statement on Twitter July 16. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

Sherman’s Mental & Physical Health Are No. 1

Clearly, Sherman’s well being and mental health are of primary importance, and he should take all the time he needs to take care of himself. But if he decides to return to action — and Pelissero says he does — he’d certainly be worth a look for the Bears, as he’s better than anyone they have not named Jaylon Johnson.

In 2020, Sherman saw limited action, playing in just five games after suffering a calf injury. He earned a 67.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last year, allowing a 69.6 passer rating and eight receptions on 14 targets. He played 15 games in 2019, when PFF gave him an 88.9 overall grade and a 90.1 mark in coverage. He gave up 27 receptions on 51 targets while also snagging three interceptions. He also allowed opposing QBs a measly 46.8 passer rating when targeted that year.

Sherm’s physical health is a question mark, too, as he has played just five games since the start of the 2020 season, but Pelissero’s report has arrows pointing up.

The Bears haven’t been officially linked to the 33-year-old five-time Pro Bowler, but many fans on social media are hoping he could come to the Windy City to provide a little short term help in the secondary.

