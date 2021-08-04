Bears Sign Ex-Rams 1st-Round Pick to 1-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears are adding more depth on defense.

As first reported by insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Chicago is signing former Los Angeles Rams first-round pick Alec Ogletree. The team later confirmed the news on Twitter.

We have signed LB Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract. 🐻⬇️https://t.co/Wv9CtyzwRV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 4, 2021

An eight-year veteran, Ogletree was selected with the 30th overall pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013. A standout in college at Georgia, Ogletree was the second linebacker taken in the draft that year (after Jarvis Jones), and he looked like he was going to be one of the best in the league at the position after his rookie year was over.

A Glance at Ogletree’s Stats, Injury History

In his first year with the Rams, Ogletree started all 16 games and amassed 119 total tackles (95 solo, 9 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, an interception and a defensive touchdown, earning second-team All-Pro honors for his efforts. His sophomore season was also solid. He had 111 total tackles (84 solo, 6 for loss), two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 12 passes defensed.

A broken ankle sidelined him for much of the 2015 season, but he came back to start 31 out of 32 games for the Rams the following two seasons, before the team traded him to the New York Giants. He spent two seasons in New York, starting 26 games. While with the Giants, Ogletree had 173 total tackles (106 solo, 10 for loss), 6 interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two defensive scores — one of which was a pick six against the Bears in 2018, off the arm of Chase Daniel. He also picked off Mitch Trubisky in 2019.

After getting released by the Giants in February of 2020, he caught on with the New York Jets, where he spent a forgettable year, playing in two games, starting one. Other than his broken ankle, he has no huge red flags injury-wise, missing a few games over his eight seasons due to a concussion and a minor hamstring injury.

Where Will Ogletree Fall on Bears’ Depth Chart?

Ogletree will give Chicago some added depth at inside linebacker behind Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Josh Woods, Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Austin Calitro. He has experience playing on both the left and right sides, and he also spent the 2016 season playing middle linebacker, so his flexibility could help the Bears if injury were to strike Trevathan or Smith, both of whom will start this year.

Right now, Ogletree is listed on the depth chart as the team’s fourth inside linebacker on the left side behind Smith, Woods and Calitro. On the right side, in order, it’s Trevathan, Iyiegbuniwe, Caleb Johnson and Calitro.

Looking at those names, it’s clear Ogletree has a golden opportunity to not only make the 53-man roster, but potentially become a key role player in the middle of the ‘D.’ It will be interesting to see if he climbs up the depth chart, which, considering his experience, seems like a definite possibility. Either way, he’s not a bad add for Chicago, who could use some help on the inside.

