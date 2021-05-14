Bears Sign Ex-Patriots LB, Add 14 Others via Free Agency

With rookie mini-camps revving up, the Chicago Bears have added 15 more players to their roster. The Bears announced late Thursday they signed 13 undrafted free agents, along with two second-year pros, including linebacker Michael Pinckney, who played his college ball at Miami (Fla.).

Pickney, who was an undrafted free agent in 2020, spent part of his rookie season on the Patriots’ practice squad before landing in Chicago this offseason. He and Rojestman Farris II, who signed briefly with the Atlanta Falcons as an UDFA in 2020, are the only players of the 15 that have been in the league previously.

Complete List of New Bears’ Signings

With the latest group of players added, the Bears will now have an intriguing blend of talent to mix in with their draft class. Quarterback Justin Fields, offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, corner Thomas Graham Jr., wideout Dazz Newsome, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and running back Khalil Herbert will all be present, as will quarterback Kyle Sloter, who spent some time on the Bears’ practice squad last year.

Here are the 13 other players other than Pickney and Farris the Bears signed who will be on display when rookie mini-camp kicks off on May 14:

Gunnar Vogel, Northwestern tackle (6-6, 310)

Charles Snowden, Virginia outside linebacker (6-7, 240)

Thomas Schaffer, Stanford defensive lineman (6-7, 301)

Dareuan Parker, Mississippi State guard (6-4, 355)

Dionte Ruffin, Western Kentucky cornerback (5-11, 185)

Daniel Archibong, Temple defensive tackle (6-6, 300),

William Cervenka, Clemson guard (6-3, 325)

Scooter Harrington, Stanford tight end (6-5, 250)

Khalil McClain, Troy receiver (6-4, 222)

C.J. Marable, Coastal Carolina running back (5-10, 200)

Sam Kamara, Stony Brook defensive tackle (6-2, 275)

Caleb Johnson, Houston Baptist linebacker (6-2, 220)

Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech kicker (6-1, 185)

Signing of Snowden Has Most Potential for Bears

An edge rusher at Virginia, the Bears may have nabbed quite the talent in Snowden, who was projected to be taken somewhere between the 3rd and 6th rounds. In his three seasons as a starter with the Cavaliers, Snowden had 15 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 13.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss.

Here’s what Windy City Gridiron’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante, had to say about the pickup for the Bears:

An incredibly lengthy prospect at 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds, Snowden is a physical specimen who blends top-notch athletic ability with insane length to create a massive tackle radius. He has experience as both an edge rusher and an off-ball linebacker, and his ability to be moved around gives him additional upside at the NFL level. Though he suffered a season-ending injury in November of 2020 that saw him unable to play in the Senior Bowl, the physical upside with a player like Snowden is palpable. There’s no guarantee he makes the team’s active roster being an undrafted free agent, but he projects as the Bears’ best undrafted free agent signing this year.

One interesting note to ponder: The Bears listed Snowden, an outside linebacker at Virginia, as a defensive lineman. We’ll see what the future has in store for him in a Bears uniform — but it certainly looks bright.

