Bears Add 2 Defenders Heading Into Week 1, Release RB & DT

The Chicago Bears have released two members of their practice squad to make room for two more additions, the team announced on September 8.

Chicago released defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and running back Artavis Pierce from the practice squad in order to make room for two veterans: DT Margus Hunt and nose tackle Damion Square. Alufohai spent the bulk of the 2020 season on the Houston Texans’ practice squad, and he signed with the Bears on September 1. Pierce signed with the Bears as an UDFA in 2020, and he started out on the practice squad before being activated a few weeks after running back Tarik Cohen went down for the season with a torn ACL.

Pierce played in five games last year, netting 34 yards on six carries (5.7 yards per rush) and a touchdown.

Both Hunt and Square have been added to the PS, but considering a recent report by a top Bears insider, one or both could be elevated to the 53-man roster heading into the Bears Week 1 prime time showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bears NT Eddie Goldman May Be ‘Dealing With an Injury’

The Bears worked out three d-linemen this week, including Hunt and Square, and the addition of both just days before their first game suggests they are looking for a little insurance on the line, and a top Bears insider may have revealed why.

According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, “there is word circulating that Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is dealing with an injury.” Jahns noted he was unsure about any specifics surrounding the injury, including the severity of it, but if Goldman can’t go Sunday night against the Rams, it would be rookie seventh-rounder Khyiris Tonga getting the start. Should that happen, expect Square to be bumped up to the active roster.

There is word circulating that Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is dealing with an injury. Not sure what that means for his status yet vs. the Rams or beyond. But the Bears recently worked out three defensive linemen. The first injury report for the week comes out later today. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 8, 2021

The Bears then released Wednesday’s injury report, and it listed Goldman as a non-participant with a knee injury, making him doubtful for the Rams game.

Bears Getting Solid Veteran Experience in Hunt & Square

Entering his eighth season, the 32-year-old Square has played in all 16 games for the last four seasons, and in 91 games total over his career. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound NT earned a 64.5 overall rating from Pro Football Focus last season. He played 121 run defense snaps and 132 pass rush snaps, finishing with nine tackles (one for loss), a sack, five QB pressures, three hurries and two QB hits.

Hunt is about to start season No. 9, and at 34, he has showed his age a bit in recent years. He spent his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals before catching on with the Indianapolis Colts for three years. He hopped around a bit last year, playing in four games for the New Orleans Saints before being released in October. He had a brief second stint with the Bengals after that, playing in nine games. He earned a 55.6 overall mark from PFF in 2020, playing 222 pass rush snaps and 165 on run defense. He had a sack, five QB hurries, three QB hits and 9 pressures last year.

We’ll see how long both remain on the practice squad.

