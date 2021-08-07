Bears Sign OL, Bring in Ex-Ravens DT for Tryout: Report

After seeing their offensive line decimated by injuries justice over a week into training camp, the Chicago Bears are adding a young free agent o-lineman to the mix. The Bears are set to sign former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Cervenka played for Clemson from 2015-2019, initially starting out as a defensive lineman before converting to o-line, where he eventually became a key starter on the team’s 2019 national championship squad. Cervenka didn’t catch on anywhere last season, but considering the current state of Chicago’s offensive line, he’ll have an opportunity to make an impression immediately.

Bears’ O-Line Looking Scary Heading Into the Preseason

At present, the Bears are without a ridiculous amount of offensive linemen: starting right tackle Germain Ifedi is on the physically-unable-to-perform list with an injured hip, rookie Teven Jenkins has been out all of training camp with back tightness, starting right guard James Daniels went down in practice with a quad injury, backup tackle Elijah Wilkinson is in COVID-19 protocol and rookie tackle Larry Borom landed in concussion protocol this week. Oh, yeah, and backup o-lineman Lachavious Simmons also left practice on August 6 with concussion symptoms. Whew. Clearly, some depth at o-line was needed.

When Bears head coach Matt Nagy was asked on August 6 who would be playing left tackle in practice that day, his response was quite telling:

“I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Nagy also noted that with several starters and reserves out, now is the time for young hopefuls to make a lasting impression. “It’s an opportunity. I know that’s not what everybody wants to hear, but what is real is that’s that, and that’s where we’re at today,” Nagy said. “Whoever’s opportunity it is today, we’re gonna get a shot to see them.”

It will be interesting to see what Chicago’s offensive line coach, Juan Castillo, can do with Cervenka.

Bears Also Working Out Defensive Linemen

The Bears also worked out Mike Boykin and Willie Henry, per Biggs.

#Bears reported tryouts for 2 defensive linemen – Mike Boykin & Willie Henry. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 6, 2021

Henry was drafted in the fourth round, 132nd overall, by the Baltimore Ravens. He played in 17 games, starting three, spending just two seasons in Baltimore. He missed some time in 2018 due to hernia surgery, but he never clicked with the Ravens, and the team released him after the 2018 season.

He didn’t play at all during the 2019 season, but caught on with the San Francisco 49ers last year, playing in one game and spending time on the practice squad. He has 36 total tackles (26 solo, 7 for loss), 4.5 sacks two fumble recoveries and 12 quarterback hits over his career.

Boykin went undrafted out of North Alabama this year. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive lineman has yet to play for an NFL team. Per his draft profile courtesy of Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, it sounds like he is a developmental player:

“Boykin plays with a narrow base and a lack of fundamentals, and can be pushed off his spot way too easily by lesser competition. He doesn’t play with an explosive enough get-off in the run game or as a rusher. He is a longshot to make a team.”

We’ll see if he catches on in the Windy City — but Chicago should probably still be on the hunt for a few more offensive lineman, too.

