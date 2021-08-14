Bears Signing 9x Pro Bowl Vet Amidst Offensive Line Issues

The Chicago Bears are set to address their offensive line issues by adding a well-established veteran to the mix. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bears have agreed to terms with two-time All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters. The 17-year NFL vet is a nine-time Pro Bowler at left tackle, which is one of the bigger question marks on Chicago’s roster at the moment.

Jason Peters has agreed to terms with the Bears, per agent @ELSportsLLC. Still doing it into late 30s. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 14, 2021

The 39-year-old Peters spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before heading to Philadelphia to play with the Eagles, where he spent the past 12 seasons. A toe injury cut his 2020 campaign short, and the Eagles chose to part ways with him after the season. He may still have some juice left, though, and he should make an excellent mentor to rookie o-linemen Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom.

Jason Peters Injury History: Can He Still Be a Reliable Starter?

Peters ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2012 and didn’t play at all that year. He also tore the ACL and MCL ligaments in his right knee during the 2017 season, but he came back strong after each of those two injuries, playing full 16-game seasons following both. He has been a durable presence over his 17-year career, playing in 13+ games in at least 12 seasons.

Veteran free agent acquisition Elijah Wilkinson was the team’s top LT on the depth chart heading into Chicago’s first preseason game, with the rookie Jenkins behind him. The addition of Peters comes at the perfect time, as Chicago’s offensive line has been porous at best in recent practices and scrimmages, and Jenkins has yet to practice, making his debut impossible to predict.

Whether Peters plays at all this preseason remains to be seen, but he’ll surely be around Week 1 when Chicago takes on the Los Angeles Rams in prime time.

Matt Nagy on Jason Peters: ‘He’s a Heck of a Player’

When he was asked after the Bears’ preseason win over the Miami Dolphins to confirm the signing of Peters, head coach Matt Nagy noted that the Bears were “always looking for competition” and called Peters “a heck of a player,” per Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote.

Bears HC Matt Nagy on the reports that the Bears will sign veteran tackle Jason Peters “always looking for competition and he’s a heck of a player” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 14, 2021

If he’s healthy and ready to go, Peters could be the perfect placeholder for Jenkins. He played in just eight games in 2020 due to the issue with his toe, but in the season prior, in 13 starts, he earned an 82.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, and an 87.3 mark in pass blocking. He gave up three sacks, four quarterback hits and allowed 21 pressures in 872 total snaps. That kind of protection will serve, whether its Andy Dalton or Justin Fields under center.

Nagy later confirmed the signing, saying the left tackle position was “wide open,” and that Peters was there to compete for the starting job, per the Chicago Audible.

Nagy said Jason Peters is coming to Chicago to compete for a starting job. "It's wide open, man." — The Chicago Audible (@ChicagoAudible) August 14, 2021

