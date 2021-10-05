Bears Sign Familiar Face in Wake of David Montgomery Injury: Report

Running back Artavis Pierce is returning to the Windy City.

The Chicago Bears saw their top rusher, David Montgomery, go down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of their Week 4 win against the Detroit Lions, and with Montgomery out, the Bears are signing Pierce to the practice squad, per Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Montgomery has a knee sprain that will likely sideline him for 4-5 weeks.

Per source, tests showed Bears RB David Montgomery has a knee sprain that’s expected to keep him out 4-5 weeks. Not season-ending, but Bears will be without their starting RB for a while. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 5, 2021

If he’s good to go, Damien Williams will take the bulk of the carries for Chicago moving forward, and rookie Khalil Herbert will likely see an increased role with Montgomery out, as well. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 4 that Williams suffered a bone bruise in Chicago’s win over Detroit, but it’s not believed to be serious. That said, it’s likely either Ryan Nall or Pierce — or both, if Williams can’t go — will be elevated to the Bears’ active roster prior to their Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bears Losing Offensive Leader in Montgomery

Montgomery got off to a hot start this season, rushing for 309 yards (5th in the NFL), and three scores (4th in the NFL) on 69 carries (4th). The knee injury is a setback, to be sure, but the third-year back is also fortunate he avoided a more serious injury, like an ACL tear. Still, the Bears are going to miss his presence on the field.

“David’s a leader,” Bears quarterback Justin Fields said about Montgomery after the team’s win over the Lions. “He’s one of the team captains. He talks to us before every game. I mean, he’s a dog. He’s bringing the same energy every day at practice and every game. And I hope my boy, I hope it’s not too serious. But you know, even if it is, he’s still going to be a leader on this team and still going to continue to lead this offense each and every day.”

Pierce is Back for 2nd Stint With Bears

Chicago initially signed Pierce as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State after the 2020 draft. He was waived as part of the team’s initial roster cuts and signed to the practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster Week 4 after running back Tarik Cohen tore his ACL.

Pierce played in five games for the Bears last year but saw minimal action, carrying the ball six times for 34 yards and a touchdown. In his four years at Oregon State, he rushed for 2,127 yards on 366 carries (that’s 5.8 yards per carry) and 15 scores. Time will tell if Pierce sees the field at all this year or not, but if the injury bug should happen to bite Williams, the odds are good.

