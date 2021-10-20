Bears Sign Veteran RB, Place Defender on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears have signed veteran running back Chris Thompson to the practice squad, per the NFL waiver wire. The Bears had brought four RBs in for workouts this week, and it was Thompson’s second try out for them, so he must have impressed.

Chicago also announced that it has placed safety Deon Bush on the injured reserve list. To fill his spot on the roster, the Bears are moving defensive back Teez Tabor up to the active roster.

With running backs David Montgomery still on IR and Damien Williams still in COVID-19 protocols, the addition of another RB to Chicago’s practice squad was no surprise. Rookie Khalil Herbert, who has impressed over the last few weeks, will be carrying the load, while Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce will back him up.

One of the team’s top pass rushers, Robert Quinn, was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but there’s still a possibility he could play Week 7 if he tests negative twice before the game.

Thompson Has Been Excellent at Catching Passes Out of the Backfield

Thompson played his college ball at Florida State, where he spent four years. He was taken in the fifth round by the Washington Football Team in 2013. He played for Washington for seven seasons, rushing 250 times for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

Thompson was one of the better receiving backs in the league for a small stretch, particularly in 2017, when he had over 500 receiving yards. He caught 232 passes for 1,918 yards and 11 scores in his time with WFT. Washington moved on from him last season, and he landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played in eight games, rushing just seven times for 20 yards and catching 20 passes for 146 yards and a score.

A back injury Week 10 landed him on IR for the remainder of last season. He found himself on the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad briefly this fall before coming to Chicago. He likely won’t see the roster unless yet another ailment or injury were to strike the Bears backfield.

What Role Will Tabor Play With Bush Out?

Losing Bush is significant for the Bears. He has been a key depth piece for them both in the secondary and on special teams in recent years, and this season has been no different.

Bush has played on 44% of the team’s defensive snaps this year and 63% of the snaps on special teams. He has filled in capably for starter Tashaun Gipson when needed, and now, he’ll miss at least the next three games. He should return yet this season, however, which is a good sign.

In the meantime, Tabor will likely fill Bush’s role on defensive special teams. A second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, Tabor hasn’t played in a game since 2018, and he has just five starts and 22 games under his belt over his two seasons. He doesn’t have any recent or concerning injuries; he simply didn’t perform up to expectations in Detroit. He probably won’t see as much time in the secondary, but he could if either Marqui Christian or DeAndre Houston-Carson were to go down.

