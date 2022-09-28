Bears Sign Ex-Cowboys CB After Jaylon Johnson Gives Vague Injury Update

With starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson dealing with a quadriceps injury, the Chicago Bears are signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Reggie Robinson Jr. to their practice squad, according to Robinson’s agent, Murphy McGuire.

The Bears had brought defensive backs Isaiah Pryor and Tevaughn Campbell in for tryouts prior to signing Robinson, but must have seen something they liked in the former Cowboys DB. Robinson, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick for Dallas in 2020 (123rd overall). He appeared in five games for the Cowboys as a rookie, finishing with a tackle and a forced fumble while playing only on special teams.

The Cowboys tried to convert the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Robinson to safety, a move that didn’t work out well. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a toe injury in August of that year and was waived by Dallas in March of 2022. He had cups of coffee with the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns after that and now, Robinson finds himself in the Windy City.

Johnson on His Quad Injury: Nothing I Want to Rush

In a September 26 appearance on 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show, Johnson spoke about the injury that kept him out of action for Chicago’s Week 3 win over the Texans.

“it’s coming along,” Johnson told co-host Danny Parkins. “It’s something, really, that shocking to me. I’ve never experienced a quad injury, so for me, it’s just going through the process and just trying to get better each and every day. Of course, I’m ready and hungry to play, but I feel like it’s nothing that I want to rush and make worse. I feel like I don’t have too much experience with this, so I just wanna do it the right way. … When my body is ready, I’ll be back out there for sure.”

Johnson said he sustained the injury while running in coverage.

“I just running, covering and it initially felt like I got kicked, so I kind of stopped and just kinda walked out,” the 23-year-old corner revealed. “I went to cover again, I was running again, and I was like: ‘I know I didn’t get kicked this time.’ And (there was) a deep pain in my leg, and I was like: ‘Something ain’t right.'”

Johnson has been lights out in his two games active, allowing just one catch for 9 yards on 63 coverage snaps, per PFF. It remains to be seen how much time he’ll miss with the quad injury, but it’s clear he wants to get back out there.