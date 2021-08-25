Ex-Bears WR-Turned-Corner Signs With Packers

Not one but two former Chicago Bears are headed to the land of the Cheeseheads.

The Green Bay Packers announced on August 25 that they have signed ex-Bears defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and former cornerback Stephen Denmark, via the team’s official website.

Denmark, who Chicago took in the seventh round in 2019 (238th overall), played wide receiver for three seasons at Valdosta State, a Division II school, before converting to corner his senior season. Anderson played his college ball at Bucknell, and caught on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Denmark’s Physical Gifts Made Him an Intriguing Prospect

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Denmark made the Bears’ practice squad as a rookie, and again in 2020, but the team released him in October of last year. He had brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers before landing in Green Bay.

The Bears felt Denmark, who ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and had a vertical of 43.5 inches at his pro day, was a solid developmental prospect, but it didn’t work out. “He’s got traits,”coach Matt Nagy said about Denmark back in 2019, per The Chicago Tribune. “He’s a big guy who can do a lot of things.”

“Stephen Denmark has ridiculous measurables,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said after drafting him, per the Bears’ official website. “[He’s] a guy we feel has tremendous upside ahead of him and a guy that our defensive coaches, our special-teams coaches and our scouts were equally excited about, just working with that upside and the talent that he has.” Denmark had 55 tackles (eight for loss), three interceptions, 9 pass break-ups and a forced fumble in the lone year he played corner at Valdosta State. He has yet to see action during the regular season. Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

