Bears Linked to Patriots All-Pro in Wild Trade Rumor

Every year prior to the trade deadline, there are always one or two wild, eyebrow raising rumors that make little to no sense. This year, one of the most head-scratching trade rumors involves a possible scenario that would send All-Pro New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Chicago Bears.

At present, the Bears currently have one of the best corner tandems in the league in All-Pro Kyle Fuller and rookie Jaylon Johnson, who has been incredible so far through six games. Trading future first-round capital away for a veteran corner when the team has dire needs at offensive line and quarterback would be a disastrous move for the Bears — and yet, it’s a move one Patriots insider says general manager Ryan Pace may be ready to make.

Patriots Insider: Bears One of a Few Teams Who May Be Interested…

On his podcast Early Odds With Joe Ostrowski, 670 The Score’s Joe Ostrowski spoke with Joe Murray, a radio host on the Patriots’ flagship station, 98.5 The Sports Hub. According to Murray, there has been talk in and around Boston all week saying the Patriots may want to move on from Gilmore in order to save some cap space. Murray also named names when it came to which teams were rumored to be interested in Gilmore, and he named the team equipped with arguably the best corner duo in the league so far this season.

I swear if Ryan Pace deals another 1 to add to this defense…. 1) It would be so on brand

2) Why would he care about future assets if he’s fighting for his job and a double digit win season?

3) I’d hate it pic.twitter.com/QtufLqq1tK — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) October 24, 2020

“The Patriots are starting to look ahead here,” Murray said. “They’re 2-3. Cam Newton hasn’t played well. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, and right now, Buffalo is ahead. Would it make sense, with all the Patriots’ depth in their secondary, to try to get ahead of it and move on from Stephon Gilmore now? And one of the teams that may be interested is the Chicago Bears. Now, I don’t know if the Bears want to give up a (2021) first round pick, but that’s what it’s gonna cost — maybe more, a first and a third … this is what we’ve heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub. That the Bears may have interest in trading for Stephon Gilmore if the Patriots make him available.”

Bears Had Reported Interest in Signing Gilmore Back in 2017

Gilmore signed a five year, $65 million contract with the Patriots in March of 2017, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport said at the time that the Bears were rumored to be among the primary contenders to sign him. Just because Ryan Pace was interested then, it doesn’t mean he’s still interested now, does it? Surely, he wouldn’t send future first-round picks away to secure a position that’s already secure … right?

When he was asked how close he was to becoming a Bear in 2017, Gilmore said the following: “Not close enough, I guess. I’m happy to be a Patriot. I’m enjoying this moment. I’m happy to be here.”

Rumors are tossed around like confetti this time of year, and this is very much an unconfirmed — and rather silly — trade rumor. But few GM’s like trading away first-round picks like Ryan Pace, and he does have a tenuous history when it comes to trades with the Patriots, so it’s something to keep an eye on. With eyebrow fully raised, of course.

This would make zero sense for Chicago. But Pace has been Bill’s mark for a few years now, so maybe there’s truth to it https://t.co/8J6BRnogUX — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) October 24, 2020

