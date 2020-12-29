Bears Urged to Swap Nick Foles for Fan Favorite Veteran QB in 2021

Veteran quarterback Nick Foles has been one of the bigger disappointments for the Chicago Bears this season. Foles took over for Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter of the Bears’ Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and he led the team to a dramatic fourth quarter comeback victory. Things only went downhill from there.

In his seven starts, Foles completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He went 2-5 in those games, and it was only after Mitch Trubisky was inserted back into the starting lineup that the Bears offense found any kind of rhythm or identity this season.

The Bears signed Foles to a three-year deal this year with $17 million fully guaranteed, per Over the Cap. His contract carries a $14 million dead cap hit next year, so it’s highly unlikely the Bears would outright cut him. But a trade is a definite possibility, and there’s one team in particular who may be interested in acquiring the services of Foles.

Broncos Analyst Calls Foles a ‘Realistic’ Option for Denver Next Season

Broncos analyst and insider Benjamin Allbright has been Tweeting about the possible players Vic Fangio and company could bring in to compete with quarterback Drew Lock next season — and Nick Foles’ name keeps coming up. Allbright noted that Denver will likely bring in a veteran, as Lock lacks solid experience, and Foles was the most established name he threw out as a “realistic” option:

Well…what are the options? Local radio keeps mentioning Stafford, but I dont think that's happening for several reasons. Dalton? Jameis? Foles? Wentz? It would need to be an immediate day 1 improvement from Lock to justify the expense and/or capital https://t.co/T36QIKrwg6 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 28, 2020

As we've said on the show for a month, if you're looking at the Broncos QB situation they likely bring Lock back with competition. Probably veteran and not rookie competition. Realisitic names to watch are Dalton, Foles, Minshew… — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 28, 2020

Broncos head coach — and former Bears defensive coordinator — Fangio has not given up on Lock yet, but he has also expressed frustration with the second-year quarterback’s decision making, particularly in the red zone. Lock has a turnover in 11 consecutive games, so Denver will surely be bringing in competition for him next year.

“Yeah, I mean that’s from day one you talk to him about that,” Fangio said after the Lock had another bad turnover in the Broncos loss to the Chargers, via Sports Illustrated. “You can’t throw red zone interceptions, especially one that there really wasn’t much there or throw it sloppily out there. If you try and hammer one in there and the defense makes a great play that’s one thing, but if you make a bad choice, that’s another thing.”

If it’s turnovers and bad interceptions that churn Fangio’s stomach, he may want to hit the pause button on Foles, who threw an ugly pick in all but one of his starts this year. Trubisky has also been bad when it comes to decision making in the red zone, but if the Broncos would be willing to free the Bears from Foles’ contract, it would surely benefit Chicago. It’s all speculation at this point, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Fans & Analysts Alike Urging Bears to Ditch Foles, Sign Fitzmagic in 2021

After yet another miracle play this weekend, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick set Twitter afire:

Ryan Fitzpatrick with one of the throws of the year! pic.twitter.com/qUjeB1YIIZ — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 27, 2020

In his nine appearances this season, Fitzpatrick has completed a career-high 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Not only do Bears fans want Foles gone, fans and a few analysts also want Fitzpatrick to bring his big-bearded talents to Chicago next season.

Some want Fitzpatrick to come to the Windy City if Trubisky should sign elsewhere next season — and Allbright has also mentioned Trubisky’s name as an additional possibility for Denver next season.

Regardless of what the Broncos decide to do at quarterback next season, it will be arguably more fascinating to sit back and watch what goes down in Chicago.

