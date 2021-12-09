Bears Starter Has Savage Response to Aaron Rodgers Question

Tashaun Gipson doesn’t want anyone to get the mistaken impression that he’s friends with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The starting safety for the Chicago Bears was asked about Rodgers’ infamous “I’ve owned you all my f***ing life! I own you, I still own you,” dig, which the future Hall of Fame quarterback yelled into the stands the last time the Bears played the Packers in October, and he gave a thoughtful response.

When asked if he knows Aaron Rodgers personally, Gipson elicited a room full of cackles when he said this:

“We live two different worlds, man. We live two different worlds. I’ve talked to him during the games, just minor here, there, that players do – banter. But no, personally, no I don’t know him,” Gipson replied, adding the following wrinkle: “Two different worlds, man — for many reasons. I’ll tell y’all that much.”

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Gipson Responds to Rodgers’ ‘I Own’ You’ Taunt

As for how he and his teammates felt about Rodgers’ declaration of ownership, Gipson gave a solid answer.

“We can’t control that’s how he feels. All that we can do is just go out there and control what we do Sunday night and that’s our focus right now,” the veteran safety said. “I don’t think it was necessary to harp on what was said, man. Obviously we have other things to worry about and winning a football game is the main priority right now.”

Gipson also gave credit where credit is due where Rodgers is concerned.

“Aaron Rodgers is a guy who does not turn the ball over notoriously,” Gipson added. “That’s always tough. You want to make those plays because you know that opportunity might be once out of 30 throws, 40 throws. You might only have that one opportunity. But you also got to play the game within the game. If he gets a little too aggressive, he’s still one of the premier quarterbacks in the league that will make you pay for being too aggressive. It’s just the game within the game that you got to play when you’re dealing with these great quarterbacks.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Gipson: Beating GB Would Be ‘Huge Statement’

The Bears have lost five consecutive games against Green Bay and 10 of their last 11. They are 13-33 against the Packers since 1999, and Gipson thinks a win Week 14 in prime time would go a long way for the struggling 4-8 Bears. The Bears haven’t won in Lambeau Field since 2018, so it’s not something that fans of the team get to indulge in much.

“I would be lying to you if I said it wouldn’t be huge for the morale, for the energy, for just this football team moving forward,” Gipson said about stealing a win against their NFC North rivals. “A big win like that obviously would be a huge statement for us this season.”

READ NEXT: Bears Make Final Decision on Justin Fields vs Packers