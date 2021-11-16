Bears Could See Several Position Swaps With Return of Teven Jenkins

The Chicago Bears got a big boost when rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins returned to the practice field on November 15. It was the first time the second-round tackle has set foot on the field after undergoing back surgery in August, and the Bears will begin evaluating him this week.

“We’ll have to really get him in here and see where he’s at. It’s been a while since Teven’s put the pads on, so we’ll start there,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy told the media. “For him to be able to do what he has to do now to get back to this point, now we get to work through and see where he’s at conditioning-wise, physically where he’s at. … But it’s definitely a good thing to have, and we’re excited to get him out there.”

Jenkins Says He Prefers LT Now

After Chicago moved up to draft Jenkins in the second round this year, the team had planned to switch him from right to left tackle, where he would be the presumed starter. The rookie underwent surgery on a back issue instead, and the Bears were forced to hit free agent market, signing 39-year-old LT Jason Peters weeks before the season began.

Now that Jenkins is back, the Bears say they’re planning on trying the rookie o-lineman out at both left and right tackle. Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo said Jenkins playing at LT or RT would be an “either-or” situation, and that to start off, Jenkins took snaps on the left side.

“You have to start at one place. Today we started him at left tackle just to get him comfortable,” Castillo said on November 15, via Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune.

What Does the Return of Jenkins Mean for Jason Peters, Bears OL?

Peters, who is in his 17th season, has started all nine games for the Bears at left tackle. His 76.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus is the highest amongst all Bears offensive linemen, which is a sobering commentary on the state of the team’s offensive line this year.

When he was asked whether Peters could still start over Jenkins even if the rookie is active and ready to go, Nagy said this:

“We’re working through all that. I do know this: I think everybody has seen what he’s (Peters) been able to do since he’s been here from the very first day. And I have a ton of respect for him as a player and a person. … When you look at what our offensive line is doing right now, he’s a big part of that.”

The Bears also drafted rookie o-lineman Larry Borom in the fifth round, and he has impressed in two starts so far this season. Bears insider Brad Biggs suggested the team’s big picture plan may be to have Borom at left tackle and Jenkins at right, but the overall health of the line will likely play a huge role in where both rookies ultimately line up.

It’s likely Chicago is going to see what it has in its rookie o-linemen the second half of the season, and considering center Sam Mustipher has been struggling, the team could move Peters over to left guard, and put versatile o-lineman Cody Whitehair at center. This would give both Borom and Jenkins some snaps at tackle without shaking things up too much.

Jenkins likely won’t play for the next few weeks, but if and when he does, you can bet Chicago’s o-line is going to look much different than it has so far this season.

