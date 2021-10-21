Tom Brady Subtly Shades Bears Heading into Matchup

The Chicago Bears take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their upcoming Week 7 matchup, and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is having a little fun with Chicago heading into the game.

The Bears are coming off a 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, which was memorably punctuated by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers screaming at the stands, telling Bears fans that he “f****** owned” them.

On his weekly Sirius XM NFL Radio show “Let’s Go!,” Brady took the opportunity to have a little fun with Rodgers’ comments, which came at the expense of the Bears by default.

“Actually, before we get started, I guess I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers,” Brady said. “Obviously, I know he’s a great quarterback, but I guess he’s now a shareholder of the Bears. I saw a clip of him really enthusiastically telling the crowd how happy he is to own Soldier Field. That’s really great stuff. … He owns the (Milwaukee) Bucks now, part-owner of Soldier Field, so he’s got a great career beyond football.”

Bears Beat Brady, Bucs in Prime Time Last Year

The Bears beat the Buccaneers Week 5 last year, 20-19, in a Thursday night matchup that saw Khalil Mack and the Bears’ pass rush sack Brady three times and amassed eight QB hits in the win, clearly frustrating him:

The Bears ‘D’ rattled the GOAT so much he notoriously forgot what down it was late in the game:

Tom Brady thought it was 3rd down after a 4th down incompletion ended the game for Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/YF25w3rU3Y — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2020

“It’s a special group, man,” Mack said after Chicago’s win against Brady and company last October, via The Athletic. “They love that pressure, man. It clicked tonight — like I knew it would. It clicked at the right time. It was a beautiful thing to see going up against one of the best ever…I just know that we smelled a little blood in the water.”

Bears May Not Be So Lucky vs Brady This Time Around

Brady making light of Rodgers’ comments ahead of the matchup may add a little fuel to Chicago’s fire, but the Bears may be without one of their top pass rushers for the game. The Bears currently lead the NFL in sacks with 21, but Robert Quinn, who has 5.5 of them, tested positive for COVID-19 this week and his status for the game is in doubt.

Quinn has had an incredible season so far, and his dominance as a pass rusher has helped free up Mack, who leads the team in sacks with 6.0. While second-year standout Trevis Gipson will likely get an opportunity if Quinn can’t go, Brady currently leads the NFL in passing yards (2,064), and he has been virtually unstoppable recently, losing just four games and winning the Super Bowl since the Bears beat him last October 8.

This Week 7 game has a real David vs Goliath feel, as it did last year, so we’ll see if lightning strikes twice for the Bears, who will be led by rookie quarterback Justin Fields this time around.

In Sunday's Buccaneers-Bears game, Tom Brady vs. Justin Fields will set a new NFL record for the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks.

The previous record was Tom Brady vs. Mac Jones three weeks ago.

Before that it was Tom Brady vs. Justin Herbert last year. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 20, 2021

